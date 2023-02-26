Analysis: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly uncover the downsides of Hollywood romances

A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN’s weekly entertainment bulletin. To receive it in your inbox, Register for free here.





CNN

—



February is of course the month of love. Although we’re past Valentine’s Day and even the half-price candy sales that come right after, I still have romance on my mind.

Well, at least a romance, except maybe it’s a love story? And I’m not talking about Romeo and Juliet.

Continue reading!

For about as long as Hollywood has portrayed volatile passions and dramatic romances on screen, the business has been full of actors and celebrities navigating just as much turbulence in their real-life relationships.

Any number of crossover lovers could come to mind: from Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard; Brangeline to Cher and Tom Cruise. Well, this last couple is not like the others, but I added them to remind people that they briefly had a thing in 1985 and Cher has since ranked Cruise in the top five of the greatest lovers she’s ever had. Please!

We love an overshare when it comes to celebrity couples, but that transparency can come back to bite a not-so-happy couple when issues arise.

Just ask Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who until recently were everywhere with public displays of affection, couple outfits and an engagement ring that causes pain if taken off.

There’s been plenty of speculation lately, however, that the two are working through a tough time, with social media sleuths driven into overdrive by a cryptic Fox Instagram post using Beyonc’s lyrics about dishonesty, nothing less. (She deleted her account shortly thereafter, only to return a few days later to seemingly clear up the gossip that there had been a third person involved in their relationship, but without addressing the truth behind any further potential discord.)

Being so public about the good times means that if there are bad times, people are quick to assume rightly or wrongly that they should know too.

Speaking of couples, remember when Nick Cannon dated Kim Kardashian?

I do, which is why I was tickled by a recent play date between Kardashian, her daughter, North West, Mariah Carey and her daughter with Cannon, Monroe.

kardashians documented the occasion on his TikTok account as the two youngsters danced around, with their famous moms soon joining in for some lip-syncing fun. With all the talk of nepo babies, this is the kind of content we need to remind ourselves that star kids are still kids at the end of the day.

And check it out, another celebrity offspring to discuss: singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams, who is the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker JJ Abrams and film and television producer Katie McGrath.

The 23-year-old is now releasing her debut album, titled Good Riddance, whose success will no doubt be bolstered by her participation in Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.

I feel an incredible amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have made this album, she tweeted in January. Writing this record allowed me to grow as I needed. This forced me to reflect and be accountable.

Good riddance is out now.

With the recent debut of, wait for it, the twenty-first season of American Idol it seems fair to feature Adam Lambert this week.

Lambert, who was the runner-up for Idol Season 8 in 2009, has a new album coming out called High Drama. The disc includes covers of some of his contemporary hits, including tracks originating from Billie Eilish, Sia and Lana del Rey, among others.

I love that an artist who got his big break covering songs on a TV singing competition is throwing it back with his renditions of a few modern hits.

High Drama is also out now.

Grey’s Anatomy

In the age of streaming, I sometimes think we forget that there’s still plenty of quality television on long-form broadcast and cable shows, no less.

Season 19 of Grays Anatomy returns Thursday with new episodes. There’s a reason this series has been beloved for so many years, and it’s still going strong, even with its OG star Ellen Pompeo now moving on.

And yes, in case you just have to stream it, the ABC series is also available on Hulu.

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium

How about a little Weeknd for your weekend?

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max, so you might want (or need to) move your furniture to make room for dancing. (HBO and HBO Max are owned by CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.) The concert special was filmed in Los Angeles during one of the final dates of artist Abel Tesfayes’ 2022 stadium tour, and is sure to feature many of its greatest hits. .