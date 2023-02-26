I’m an Oscar-Nominated Actor – Here’s Why I Returned to Starbucks





An Oscar-nominated star has revealed his reasons for returning to his day job at Starbucks. James Martin starred in An Irish Goodbye, but in an effort not to let fame go to his head, he returns to his coffee shop job. 3 James Martin starred in An Irish Goodbye 3 The talented star won a BAFTA alongside her co-stars for Best British Short Film Credit: PA Speaking to The Sun as he walked the BAFTA red carpet, James revealed his reasons and said: I love work and I work a lot and have been doing it for or so long. It’s such a friendly atmosphere there and for me, I think it’s nice to have your privacy. I am recognized while I am there all the time. James also admitted that he wanted to meet Hollywood royalty, Jennifer Aniston and Liam Neeson, at an awards show at some point. The 30-year-old, who has Down’s Syndrome, was widely praised for his role as one of the brothers reunited by the death of their mother in An Irish Goodbye. And later that evening, following his chat with The Sun, James accompanied his co-stars as they held their BAFTAs after winning Best British Short Film. Besides Starbucks, he also worked at an Italian restaurant in Belfast named Scalinis. The film stars’ first acting gig was on the BBC show Ups And Downs. He has a longtime girlfriend named Louise Davies, whom he plans to take as a date to the Oscars in March. James also opened up about his friendship with Line of Duty star Tommy Jessop and says they are often confused. He said: For some reason I often get pulled over and people say: Are you Tommy from Line of Duty? I would love to see Tommy again, it would be nice to work with him and get to know him. 3 James explained that he just loves working at Starbucks – but is often recognized Credit: Getty

