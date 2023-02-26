Madelyn Cline dazzles in a maxi dress at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline looked glam as ever as she arrived at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The 25-year-old star is on a media tour to promote the third season of her hit show Outer Banks, where she plays the female lead, Sarah Cameron.

Cline wowed in front of photographers in a low-cut black dress with spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms.

The elegant dress was fitted at the waist and covered with a polka dot pattern. The stunner accessorized her look with diamond studded earrings and a matching necklace.

Madelyn opted for a glamorous makeup palette and styled her hair in a twisted bun with feathered bangs above her sculpted eyebrows.

Cline’s cute number showed off her hourglass frame and featured soft ruffles around the waist.

As she walked the red carpet, she was joined by Glass Onion director/producer Rian Johnson.

On Wednesday, Cline opened to Weekly entertainment saying she “still can’t believe”, she joined the all-star cast of Glass Onion, including Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Dave Bautista.

She spoke about learning from such a talented group of actors, saying, “I was so excited to have that extra base, but, I mean, I was always too scared to ask my Glass Onion cast: ‘What’s your method? even though I was so hungry to learn from them.

“But honestly, the most amazing lessons they taught me were just having the absolute pleasure of watching them work and being in the middle of their craft. It was so wonderful,” she said.

“The biggest and most useful lesson is about the absolute freedom they worked with and the way they were on set if they didn’t like anything they were doing it was just ‘We’re gonna cut that “and they would just start on.’

She continued: “There wasn’t so much pressure they put on themselves, they just allowed themselves to be in the moment and be free and try things and maybe fail. , and we’ll try again, we’ll do another take .’

Cline described the summer months in Greece while filming the film, saying, “We did so much together, and we learned so much from each other, and it was really, really such an eye-opening and eye-opening experience. wonderful, I felt like a sponge”. ‘

Last week, Madelyn attended the premiere of season three of the hit netflix Outer Banks series.

Cline reunited on the red carpet with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Chase Stokes, from whom she split at the end of 2021 after more than a year together.

Outer Banks follows adventurous teenager John B (Stokes), who gathers his three best friends to help him hunt a “legendary treasure linked to the disappearance of his father”, according to netflix.

All ten episodes of season three were released for streaming on Thursday, February 23.

Cline is now romantically linked to singer Jackson Guthy, 26, although she has not publicly commented on the rumored union.

She recently said TODAYthat she constantly ponders “what not to share with the world and what to keep personal” after her public breakup with Stokes.