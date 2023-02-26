10 Actors Who Are Surprisingly Good Singers

Being a Hollywood star is no easy task, and many actors are undoubtedly talented in their field. What may surprise some, however, is how many of the stars viewers can see on the big (and smaller) screen are also very keen to sing, some of them even leading bands and hosting time concerts. in time.





Because we love multi-talented celebrities who can act with their fingers to the bone And sing a delightful little tune, here are just a few of the many talented stars doing amazing work there – some of whom just sing for fun, some of whom you have/have had real singing careers for.

1 Robert Pattinson

Many years have passed since Robert Pattinsonoutstanding performance. After having played in great cinematographic sagas Dusk And Harry Potter, the British actor has stolen hearts all over the world with his undeniable acting talent, which has also been showcased through several independent and big-budget films over the years. One of his most recent and memorable roles is that of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman.

Besides acting, Pattinson is also a musician – and very talented at that. Her voice is actually featured on the Dusk soundtrack of his two original songs “Let Me Sign” and “Never Think”. Apparently, the actor has been playing guitar, singing, and writing songs since he was very young, and his gifts are very apparent.

2 Ryan Gosling

Having started his acting career on Disney Channel Mickey Mouse club, Ryan GoslingThe talents of have taken him incredibly far. He is now one of the most beloved actors in the film industry and has starred in many well-known films, including Oscar-nominated films such as Damien ChazelleIt is La La Land.

Although the Canadian actor has already shown his voice in the musical just mentioned, his undeniable gifts go back a long way: Gosling would have show his skills at local talent shows when he was just a child, so his musical talents have been clear for a long time.

3 Maya Hawk

With Uma Thurman And Ethan Hawke‘s genes in his blood, it makes sense that Maya HawkTalents show themselves through the screen. THE stranger things The star gained recognition for playing the role of Robin Buckley in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, and also had a small role in the big ensemble film Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Still, it’s a pleasant surprise that Hawke is also a very gifted alternative/indie musician in addition to shining on the big and small screen. The actress has been making music since 2019 and released her debut album “Blush” in 2020. On September 23, 2022, the follow-up album named “Moss” was released.

4 Kate Hudson

American actress Kate HudsonOscar-winning actress’ daughter Goldie Dawn And Bill Hudson, has made a name for itself over the years. His film debut dates back to 1998 drama Desert Blue. Since then, Hudson has taken on many supporting roles in films, including in Cameron Crowemusical drama almost knownwhich, oddly enough, elevated the actress to world fame.

While the actress appeared in several episodes of Joywhere she revealed her talents, as well as in the 2009 musical NineTHE Glass Onion star shocked many with her voice. East Hudson apparently is pursuing a career in music and has already recorded 26 songs for her upcoming debut album, due out this year.

5 Scarlett Johansson

THE avengers World’s Highest-Paid Star and Actress 2018 worked in the film industry for a long time before setting foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as badass Russian spy Natasha Romanoff. Scarlett Johansson made his film debut in the comedy fantasy North and gained recognition in her first starring role as the 11-year-old sister of a pregnant teenager in 1996 Manny & Lo.

Black Widow can carry a melody, and that’s for sure – the proof is that she sings as Ash in Sing. Johansson has been an actress for a very long time now. Turns out, she’s been in the music business almost as long, too: Johansson has released two studio albums, four extended plays, and four singles in the past. Her debut studio album, “Anywhere I Lay My Head”, was released on May 20, 2008.

6 Penn Badgley

Viewers may know him as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl and, most recently, as creepy stalker Joe Goldberg on Netflix You. However, the talented Penn Badgley also kicked in MOTHXRan indie pop band from Brooklyn led by the actor.

Badgley’s acting skills are evident; what many wouldn’t expect is probably how good his singing voice sounds. MOTHXR released a song called “Easy” in early 2014, which gained great fame on Soundcloud.

7 Toni Collette

Much of what makes Ari Asterhorror movie genius Hereditary remarkable is Tony Coletteis an amazing performance. The actress made her film debut in 1992 Spotwoodbut her breakthrough role (a role she gained 18kg to play) came later with the comedy-drama Muriel’s wedding, which even earned the gifted actress a Golden Globe.

It turns out the Aussie actress’ skills aren’t limited to the big screen. From 2006 to 2007, Colette led a group called Toni Collette and the finish. Even though it only lasted a year, her singing talents are undeniable. She is too dazzled audience with a cover of Ben E Kingthe unforgettable song of cosi.

8 Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is by far one of the most beloved and adored celebrities in the world. Although his first success was the role of Ted Logan in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989, Reeves’ career peaked in 1999 The matrix, a science fiction saga that is still very popular today. He is also known for his memorable role in the action-packed franchise John Wick.

Apart from his acting skills, the actor was also the bassist for an alternative rock band called dog starwhat was form when Reeves was “at the peak of his pre-Matrix fame” in the mid-’90s.

9 Kevin Bacon

The famous praised American actor who made his debut in animal house has received numerous accolades over the years, including a Golden Globe Award for Take the risk. With his breakthrough role in the 1984 musical drama film Footloose, Kevin Bacon showed his talents over time.

Bacon takes his music very seriously; he even formed a band called The Bacon Brothers with his brother Michael Bacon in 1995 and released seven albums. In one of his most recent projects, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Specialthe actor sings with the band Old 97. He also never misses an opportunity to post heartwarming videos of him singing for his goats on his instagram.

ten Thousand Jovovich

When she was only 15, Thousand Jovovich took his first role in the 1988 musical thriller The junction of the two moonsalthough she got more recognition as a lead in the 1991 film The return to the blue lagoon also featuring brian flying. Still, Jovovich’s recurring role in the resident Evil candor is probably how most people recognize her.

Apparently, Milla was a singer-songwriter long before she took on her badass sci-fi/action roles. In April 1994, the resident Evil The star released her debut studio album “The Divine Comedy,” which combines folk and rock genres to stunning results.

