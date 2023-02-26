Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Epic Finale Had A Major Challenge

In a scene fraught with pitfalls, stuntwoman Kimberly Shannon Murphy reveals Once upon a time in HollywoodThe epic finale of had a major challenge to put together. Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, the ’60s Hollywood comedy-drama centered on declining actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth. After finally finding new success with a series of spaghetti westerns, the duo find themselves attacked by a group of Manson family members in Rick’s house, but viciously get the better of them.

During the latest episode of “Stuntwomen React” on the Corridor Crew YouTube channel, Kimberly Shannon Murphy reflected on her time working on Once upon a time in Hollywood.

While detailing the making of Tarantino’s Hollywood epic finale, as seen in the video above, Murphy recalled the major challenge she and the team faced in its production, pointing to the dog presented in the sequence. The stuntwoman revealed that she and her team rehearsed the scene for three months while using three different dogs, gradually progressing with each for the most vicious attacks. See what Murphy recalled below:

We rehearsed this scene for three months. The reason was because of the dogs. [I’ve] not [worked with] pit bulls [before], we actually rehearsed for three months in that space with the dogs and we had an idea of ​​what the scene was going to be like, but Quentin hadn’t really decided who was going to do what. When he’s in the scene, it’s when he sort of decides what exactly is going to happen in the scene. So, we all trained with the dogs, so I did bites, and I did all the things that, if he had to say, “Okay, actually, we’re going to send the dog to Kim “, we were all ready for it. We took baby steps so first we learned to pull the dogs with a tug toy.

So we had three pit bulls one was Brad’s that we didn’t do anything with because that was his dog that he worked with throughout the movie so that dog was never meant to be around attacks, see attacks or whatever for obvious reasons. This dog had a doppelganger that did little not-so-violent attacks that we used to start doing things with. In the beginning there is a bite in the crotch so we used the docile dog to start with and then sir who is the really violent dog that we did all the attacks with, he’s the one in all these scenes. We finally did it just with him, but it was a gradual process, which is why we rehearsed it for so long. We would put on music, we would add all these elements to the scene, so that the dogs would get used to it, then we would put on a mask, so that they would get used to seeing us with blood on our faces, then we would do with the lights off.

So it was like all these little things that we did to add to a scene on a daily basis so that when we walked into it, the dogs weren’t overwhelmed or confused or all that other stuff. We had to introduce all of this early on so they wouldn’t panic, because once they started attacking you, if they got distracted by getting away from you, they might go somewhere else. We had other protections, but you’re mostly protected in the area they’re attacking, so you never want them to break off and go to another part of your body, or to someone else in the piece. If the dog was coming from someone, we all stopped and didn’t move and let the trainers come in and take care of them. There was not a single problem. [Chuckles]

The dog is playing, as far as the dog is concerned, but you never want to get bitten by a pit bull, I’ll tell you right now. We had things like casts that we put on our arms, and I always came home with bruises and bumps and blood, because they were so strong, and I literally asked the dog to drag across the room. But the trainers were so good and could take the dog off us in two seconds, and it was so well done, rehearsed and prepared, everyone did an amazing job.

How OUATIH Was One Of Tarantino’s Riskiest Shoots

Murphy would go on to detail his double time for Madisen Beaty in Once upon a time in Hollywoodepic finale, which saw her Katie character brutally beaten by Brad Pitt’s Cliff. With the help of Pitt, her stunt double Zack Duhame and a model, Murphy found herself thrown into a stripped-down rotary phone, which saw its wall mount replaced with moss, a padded chimney and a poster. lined with both candy glass and a layer of film. to avoid further cuts.

It wasn’t the only risque sequence to produce in Tarantino’s Oscar-winning film. Stuntman Mark Wagner recently revealed that the Nazi flamethrower scene near Once upon a time in Hollywood The opening nearly went awry when Leonardo DiCaprio’s hesitation during one of the takes caused him and Travis Fienhage to receive an extra dose of flames, which left him with a second-degree burn on his arm.

Once upon a time in Hollywood wasn’t the only time Tarantino’s dedication to practical filmmaking led to a risky production streak. Inglourious Basterds, a similarly history-changing epic, saw much of the cast nearly cremated, as revealed by star Eli Roth, during the theater fire scene, while Tarantino also revealed that he strangled Diane Kruger himself during his character’s death scene in hopes of getting a genuine reaction from the star. With Tarantino having at least one more film in his career, it will be interesting to see if his drive for realistic productions leads to more heartbreaking behind-the-scenes stories.

More: Will Tarantino Release Another Extended OUATIH Cut? What we know