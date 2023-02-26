Entertainment
LMR Partners LLP buys 10,070 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)
LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get a rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund held 159,980 shares of the restaurateur after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.33% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,964,000 at the end of the last quarter.
How the ultra rich choose their stocks (From the point of view)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently changed their PLAY holdings. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter, valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurateur valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurateur valued at $113,000 after buying 1,586 additional shares last quarter. Finally, CM Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.21% of the shares are held by institutional investors.
Dave & Buster Entertainment Stock Performance
PLAY opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year minimum of $29.60 and a 1 year maximum of $52.54. The company has a debt ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Dave & Buster Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get a rating) last released its quarterly results on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurateur reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company posted revenue of $481.21 million in the quarter, versus a consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue increased 51.3% year over year. During the same period of the previous year, the company posted EPS of $0.21. Research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to post EPS of 2.72 for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In a similar vein, Chief Financial Officer Michael Quartieri acquired 4,025 shares of the company in a transaction on Thursday, December 8. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $141,156.75. Following the acquisition, the CFO now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company, valued at $1,585,514.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, accessible via this hyperlink. In a similar vein, Chief Financial Officer Michael Quartieri acquired 4,025 shares of the company in a transaction on Thursday, December 8. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $141,156.75. Following the acquisition, the CFO now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company, valued at $1,585,514.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, accessible via this hyperlink. Additionally, CMO Ashley Zickefoose acquired 3,000 shares of the company in a transaction on Thursday, December 8. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $103,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,421 shares of the company, valued at $669,830.29. Disclosure of this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,021,450 shares of the company worth $35,037,776 over the past three months. Company insiders hold 3.21% of the company’s shares.
Wall Street analysts predict growth
PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut its price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a Wednesday, Dec. 7 research note. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price of $48.00 for the company in a Tuesday, November 8 research note. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a Wednesday, Dec. 7 research note. Three equity research analysts gave the stock a hold rating, four issued a buy rating and one issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Dave & Buster Entertainment Profile
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates adult and family entertainment and dining venues. Its places offer a menu of starters and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered around gaming and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was powered by MarketBeat’s narrative science technology and financial data to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send questions or comments about this story to [email protected]
Before you consider Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, you’ll want to hear this.
MarketBeat tracks daily the highest rated and most successful research analysts on Wall Street and the stocks they recommend to their clients. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the market takes hold…and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment didn’t make the list.
While Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
See the five actions here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.marketbeat.com/instant-alerts/nasdaq-play-sec-filing-2023-02-24/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A&T Women’s Golf returns to action
- How to dress at 40: 6 golden rules for men
- Men’s hockey denied at Union, 3-1
- Why the rate of single men looking for a date has fallen in the US
- Ashley Graham’s Cutlery Moschino Dress Won Milan Fashion Week
- No. 46 Mens Tennis Drops Road Match to No. 64 South Florida
- Young Women Find the Perfect Dress at Zonta Club of Longview’s Prom Boutique | Local News
- Phil Steele not sold on Ducks in predicted AP top 10
- The Montserrat cricket team falls to Antigua and loses several players to injuries
- Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2023 NAACP Awards Wearing a Sexy Versace Dress That’s Driving Fans Crazy
- Said Naqvi | Vietnam joins Sino-Russian orbit, in huge blow to the West
- A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in Christchurch