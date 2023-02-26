LMR Partners LLP buys 10,070 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get a rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund held 159,980 shares of the restaurateur after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.33% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,964,000 at the end of the last quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently changed their PLAY holdings. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter, valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurateur valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurateur valued at $113,000 after buying 1,586 additional shares last quarter. Finally, CM Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.21% of the shares are held by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year minimum of $29.60 and a 1 year maximum of $52.54. The company has a debt ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dave & Buster Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get a rating) last released its quarterly results on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurateur reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company posted revenue of $481.21 million in the quarter, versus a consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue increased 51.3% year over year. During the same period of the previous year, the company posted EPS of $0.21. Research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to post EPS of 2.72 for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In a similar vein, Chief Financial Officer Michael Quartieri acquired 4,025 shares of the company in a transaction on Thursday, December 8. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $141,156.75. Following the acquisition, the CFO now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company, valued at $1,585,514.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, accessible via this hyperlink. Additionally, CMO Ashley Zickefoose acquired 3,000 shares of the company in a transaction on Thursday, December 8. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $103,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,421 shares of the company, valued at $669,830.29. Disclosure of this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,021,450 shares of the company worth $35,037,776 over the past three months. Company insiders hold 3.21% of the company's shares.

Wall Street analysts predict growth

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut its price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a Wednesday, Dec. 7 research note. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price of $48.00 for the company in a Tuesday, November 8 research note. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a Wednesday, Dec. 7 research note. Three equity research analysts gave the stock a hold rating, four issued a buy rating and one issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates adult and family entertainment and dining venues. Its places offer a menu of starters and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered around gaming and watching live sports, and other televised events.

