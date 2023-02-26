Entertainment
rrr: RRR wins four trophies at the Hollywood Critics Association awards
And the HCA award for best action film goes to
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestActionMovie pic.twitter.com/8w9jnc7R0z
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
And the HCA award for best international film goes to
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #Best International Film pic.twitter.com/iIetZqb8cS
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
And the HCA Award for Best Original Song goes to
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestOriginalSong pic.twitter.com/1PqGXwWAdP
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
SS Rajamouli expressed his thanks and delivered an acceptance speech on the occasion. He especially credited his choreographer, Juji, the stunt master, who made the execution of these stunts possible, including the climactic action scenes. In his speech, Rajamouli also expressed his gratitude to other choreographers, who came to India and changed their style of work to help the film succeed.
.@ssrajamouli & @AlwaysRamCharans acceptance speech for the award for best international film at @HCAcritics !! #HCAAwards #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/QEK3QxR4cQ
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 25, 2023
Here is @ssrajamoulis acceptance speech #HCAcritics prize for the best waterfalls.
Congratulations to our entire team #RRRMovie @HCAcritics pic.twitter.com/kRYW9PICau
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 25, 2023
He thanked the entire film crew and the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA), who felt that RRR deserved a stunt award. Rajamouli even revealed that the lead actors of RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan did most of the stunts in the film, and the body doubles were only used in 2-3 shots.
The elated director said the film ran for 320 days, the majority of which was spent filming stunts. RRR won Best Action Film at the HCA against Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise.
FAQs:
Q1.Was RRR nominated for an Oscar?
Yes, Telugu movie RRR was also nominated for Oscar 2023 for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.
Q2.What are SS Rajamouli’s upcoming films?
SS Rajamouli is reportedly working with Mahesh Babu for his action movie SSMB29. He will start working for the film after finishing the Academy Awards.
Disclaimer Statement: This content is authored by a third party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/new-updates/rrr-wins-four-trophies-at-hollywood-critics-association-awards/articleshow/98236976.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A&T Women’s Golf returns to action
- How to dress at 40: 6 golden rules for men
- Men’s hockey denied at Union, 3-1
- Why the rate of single men looking for a date has fallen in the US
- Ashley Graham’s Cutlery Moschino Dress Won Milan Fashion Week
- No. 46 Mens Tennis Drops Road Match to No. 64 South Florida
- Young Women Find the Perfect Dress at Zonta Club of Longview’s Prom Boutique | Local News
- Phil Steele not sold on Ducks in predicted AP top 10
- The Montserrat cricket team falls to Antigua and loses several players to injuries
- Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2023 NAACP Awards Wearing a Sexy Versace Dress That’s Driving Fans Crazy
- Said Naqvi | Vietnam joins Sino-Russian orbit, in huge blow to the West
- A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in Christchurch