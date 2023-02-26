Is it snow, graupel, sleet or hail? A Guide to the SoCal Storm

In a mostly dry climate, a myth has emerged that it never snows in Los Angeles.

It rarely snows. But weather geeks are quick to point to 1949 as an exception that makes the rule.

On January 10, 1949, snow fell throughout the region, even on some highways.

Angelenos were forced to trade their shorts and coconut oil for bulky jackets and gloves as plains commuters scraped ice from windshields and downtown workers cursed the hilly terrain of the city, Times reporter Cecilia Rasmussen wrote in 1999, on the 50th anniversary of the storm.

But some of what we think is snow really isn’t.

Experts say the next two days could see historic snowfall in parts of California. But is it really snow?

Earlier this week, many took to social media to report snow in downtown Sacramento. But the National Weather Service has corrected them: I received reports of frozen precipitation reaching the ground in the Sacramento subway this afternoon. With temps in the 50s, it’s a mix of graupel and/or hail, no snow. If it’s soft/moist, it’s graupel. If it’s hard/solid, it’s hail, officials said on Twitter.

Was the white stuff found near the Hollywood Thursday sign, snow or graupel or accumulated hail? There was debate.

The National Weather Service later confirmed that white stuff had indeed fallen on the Hollywood sign. After a little investigation…we’re confident to say snow or graupel fell on Mount Lee (where the Hollywood sign is) this morning around 9:15 a.m., the weather service tweeted .

As to whether it was snow or graupel, meteorologist Lisa Phillips of the National Weather Service in Oxnard said she couldn’t confirm without seeing it in person.

The sign sits at 1,578 feet, just above the 1,500-foot line the National Weather Service expected to see snow during the storm bringing freezing temperatures to Southern California.

Either way, it’s a very rare occurrence, said Jeff Zarrinnam, president of the Hollywood Sign Trust, which snowballed under the world-famous monument.

Here is a breakdown of the different terms, and their meanings, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Snow

Snow forms mainly when water vapor turns into ice without passing through the liquid stage. This process is called deposit. Snow can form in light stratus updrafts or at high altitudes in very cold regions of a thunderstorm. The snowflakes that most of us are used to seeing are not individual snow crystals, but are actually aggregates, or collections, of snow crystals that stick or attach to each other. . Aggregates can grow to very large sizes compared to individual snow crystals.

Graupel

Graupel are small, soft pellets formed when droplets of supercooled water (at a temperature below 32 degrees Fahrenheit) freeze onto a snow crystal, a process called icing. If the riming is particularly intense, the circled snow crystal may grow to an appreciable size, but still be less than 0.2 inches. Graupel is also called snowballs or soft hail because graupel particles are particularly fragile and usually fall apart when handled.

Melted snow

Sleet are small particles of ice that form from freezing drops of liquid water, like raindrops. At ground level, sleet is only common during winter storms when the snow melts as it falls and the resulting water refreezes to sleet before it hits the ground. In thunderstorms, sleet is possible above the melt level where cloud droplets become supercooled and can freeze instantly when they come into contact with other cloud particles or debris, such as dust particles . Sleet is also called ice pellets.

Hail

Hail is frozen precipitation that can reach very large sizes through the collection of water that freezes on the surface of hailstones. Hailstones begin as embryos, which include graupel or sleet, and then grow in size. Hailstones can have a variety of shapes and include lumps and bumps that can even take the form of small spikes. Hailstones should be at least 0.2 inches.

Los Angeles and other neighboring counties are bracing for a snowstorm not seen in decades or possibly ever.

That could be really substantial, said UCLA climatologist Daniel Swain. In fact, it could be a historically significant snowfall for parts of the Southern California mountains. This well could be the largest single-event snowfall in parts of Southern California since the 1980s. This is big business.

Similar winter conditions occurred in 1989, the first and only other time the weather service issued a blizzard warning for the Los Angeles area. Snow also made appearances in 2019, 2007, 1998, 1987 and 1974, according to Times records. In 1962, heavy snowfall fell in the mountains and high desert and dusted parts of downtown and western Los Angeles before rapidly melting.