The Movie Guru: ‘We’ve got a ghost’ a delight well done

Netflix/courtesy photo We Have a Ghost is the movie version of the best sugar cookie ever made. Getting your hands on a sugar cookie is easy, but most of them are pretty average. They are cheaply made and too sweet, forgettable before you even finish eating. High-quality cookies, on the other hand, showcase their sweetness with more subtle flavors. They are rich, surprisingly complex and totally unforgettable. The latest from writer/director Christopher Landon, We Have a Ghost tackles classic teenage moves in a haunted house genre of family movies. It’s a cookie-cutter standard that’s spewed out dozens of duplicates, but Landon takes every aspect of the story as seriously as if seeing it for the first time. The plot is surprisingly nuanced, the relationships are complicated and painfully tender, and there are both genuine scares and a dash of silliness. It’s a familiar genre, but in Landons’ hands it feels new. The film follows Kevin and his family as his family moves into a new home. Kevin hates everything about it, but when he befriends the ghost living upstairs, he decides to help him regain his memory. Kevin’s dad, however, is more interested in fame, posting videos of the ghost that get the wrong kind of attention. As the enemies close in and Kevin deepens the mystery of the ghosts’ past, it becomes a race against time. The movie has a healthy dose of hi-jinks, though they’re generally more interesting than just slapstick. They establish the physical properties of the ghosts in just the right way to create a truly entertaining car chase, and there’s an office run that’s just delightful. There’s also an extended scene with a medium that’s cutting edge horror comedy. Support local journalism Give All of this is anchored by a genuine exploration of complicated emotions. Kevin is the kind of teenager who feels deeply, and his relationship with his father hurts in a really believable way. The ghosts’ backstory is also quite tragic, and its final catharsis is both sweet and heartbreaking. The acting helps to elevate the film even further. Jahi Diallo Winston is fantastic as Kevin, a deeply sensitive soul who would absolutely connect with a ghost and try to help him. Anthony Mackie is great like his dad, who means well but isn’t as at peace with himself as his youngest son. Isabella Russo is fun as Joy, a neighbor who steps in to help. None of this would work, however, without David Harbour. The ghost can’t talk, but Harbor is fantastic at communicating a ton of emotion through her expression alone. Long before we knew anything about his backstory, those emotions made us as likable as Kevin. Anyone familiar with the genre will know the basics of the story, but it’s a treat to see them put to good use. Either way, the quality is still there. Rating: Three and a half stars Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or email her at [email protected] .

