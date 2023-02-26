Will Smith wins first prize since Oscars Chris Rock Slap





Will Smith won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in “Emancipation” on Saturday night, marking his first award since his infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars in which he slapped Chris Rock on stage. Smith was not present at the ceremony to receive his award in person. Set in 19th century Louisiana, Smith portrays a runaway slave who embarks on a treacherous journey to Baton Rouge while fending off violent plantation owners. “Emancipation” was inspired by an 1863 photograph known as “Whipped Peter”, which depicts a once-enslaved individual with severe lacerations on his back. The circulation of the image placed the brutality of slavery before the eyes of the American public. After initially delaying “Emancipation” following Smith’s incident at the Oscars, Apple TV+ has pivoted to position the historical drama as an awards season contender, releasing the film in October. Smith, who doubled as a producer on the film, is set to accept a Beacon Award from the African American Film Critics Association alongside director Antoine Fuqua on March 1 for their work on the film. The film also earned nominations in two categories at the Black Reel Awards. Smith’s victory comes nearly a year after the controversial 2022 Oscars, where the actor slapped Rock after a poorly received joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in “King Richard.” As a result of the altercation, Smith was banned from all Academy-sponsored events for the next decade. Daniel Kaluuya (“Nope”), Jonathan Majors (“Devotion”), Joshua Boone (“A Jazzman’s Blues”) and Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”) also sparred for the actor in a move photo category at the NAACP Image Awards. A four-day virtual awards show led to the February 25 NAACP Image Awards, which were held in person for the first time since February 2020. Live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Queen Latifah hosted the 54th annual awards ceremony award, which crowned the winners in this year’s film and television categories. See the full list of winners.

