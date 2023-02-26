Hollywood stylists and stars detail red carpet rules – The Hollywood Reporter

At a world premiere of a new streaming series in Hollywood in February 2022, a cast member walked the carpet outside the TCL Chinese Theater wearing a daring asymmetrical top paired with black flared pants. After responding to a reporter’s compliment, the actress responded by briefly explaining why she chose the understated yet chic look.

“I wanted to look good, but not too good, you know? I’m not the lead,” offered the seasoned actress, who appears in a handful of episodes but not the entire season. “It’s never a good idea to upstage the stars of the show.” That didn’t happen on the night in question, as her famous co-star showed up in a stunning dress.

The actor’s thoughtful choice brought to light one of the lesser-known rules of red carpet fashion: Know your role and dress accordingly.

During the past year, THR interviewed actors and fashion insiders about the dress politics lurking just below the surface at high-profile events, revealing a number of dress rules specific to red carpet culture.

“I have to deal with that a lot,” says stylist Jason Bolden, making sure his clients dress the right piece. The A-list collaborator has a client list that includes Dwyane Wade, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Angelina Jolie, Cynthia Erivo, Trevor Noah and Serena Williams. “Sometimes I have clients who attend or present [at an awards show]and it’s about choosing the right dress or the right costume for that particular client for that particular event.

In other words, if you’re just a guest, save the yellow Valentino Couture for your nomination and opt for an all-black Saint Laurent look instead. “Showing up in a crazy dress when someone who’s just a guest might look a little too harsh,” one stylist hisses.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown agrees. “Would you go to someone’s wedding and wear a white dress?” No, you wouldn’t, especially if you’re a kind and considerate person. If it’s your first, you want to have your moment. But if you’re someone on the list, be grateful you got there and have a Hollywood shot for the night, but it’s fine to let the stars shine.

From the left : The whale’s Hong Chau at the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala in January; Daveed Diggs in Moschino at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards; Gabrielle Union in Elie Saab at strange world UK premiere last year; Michelle Williams in a custom Louis Vuitton at this year’s Critics Choice Awards; Stephanie Hsu in Valentino Haute Couture at the same event Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

To illustrate, Brown recalls the 2017 Emmys, when she attended as the plus-one of good friend Anika Noni Rose, who had been asked to be a presenter. “We were on the red carpet and her train was a little wrinkled, so I set about fixing it. There’s a picture on Getty Images of me on the floor pumping up her train because even though I was on the red carpet, it wasn’t my time, it was my friend’s time. I wanted her to be glorious that night. You need to care more about other people and remember that it’s not about you.

How did that translate to what Brown wore? “You can choose a nice dress, but it doesn’t have to be THE dress,” she said.

At the Grammys, Machine Gun nominee Kelly shone in silver foil, while Megan Fox kept it “simpler,” her stylist said. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A more recent example of the rule: Megan Fox in a low-key (for her) white dress by Zuhair Murad to accompany first-time Grammy nominee Machine Gun Kelly, where he donned a foil Dolce & Gabbana metallic suit of silver with a harness of crystal. “Tonight was his night,” Fox stylist Maeve Reilly posted on Instagram, “so we really wanted to keep it simple and classic so he could shine!”

There are other factors to consider. Bolden notes the thought that goes into what to wear to, say, a movie premiere where many members of a cast will be photographed together. Last year he dressed client DeWanda Wise for the press tour of Jurassic World: Dominion, and the two “wanted to do a really big, explosive dress, but you can’t do that when it’s a casting call. You need to think about how the photo will look. Instead, we opted for these column-style dresses which looked more statuesque and looked great on everyone. You have to be really thoughtful. »

But as with most fashion dictates — like wearing white after Labor Day — red carpet etiquette is, for some, a mere suggestion that can be easily ignored.

Gabrielle Union, who is styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, knows the rules but pays little attention to them. “No, baby,” she said THR when asked if she dresses differently depending on her role in a given event. “I swing for the fences every time I’m out there.”

Same goes for Daveed Diggs, who has shown up to events in eye-catching Moschino and Atelier Versace suits: “There’s not a lot of strategy other than how I feel when I’m holding the thing? If it feels good when it continues, that’s what I should wear.

Tara Swennen, whose client list includes Kristen Stewart and Matthew McConaughey, says she thinks less about where her actors land on the call sheet and more about the circumstances and mood of the event. “I try not to think about their position and rather about where they are going – the atmosphere, the crowd, the atmosphere. I also want them to feel comfortable.

At the Emmys in 2017, Yvette Nicole Brown (left) let her friend Anika Noni Rose, a presenter, take center stage on the red carpet. John Shearer/WireImage

Insiders are also quick to mention that social media has made it easier to break fashion rules, because when someone posts a look on Instagram – a common practice and often used to help fulfill a contractual obligation with a brand specific as part of a larger deal – it’s usually not presented in the context of who else is on the red carpet.

THR also caught up with two of this year’s Best Supporting Actress nominees for the upcoming Oscars and asked if they’re picking any bolder choices this season since they’re in the mix. The whale‘s Hong Chau says that while she’s still learning the ins and outs of the whole season, she mostly ignores the noise and focuses on “what will make me feel good and comfortable.”

Everything everywhere all at once Star Stephanie Hsu, who works with the styling team of Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, says there’s always an intention behind what they do: “Sometimes I approach things the same way I would do it for a role where if you get big once, sometimes it’s good to neutralize the palate and go clean next time.

And for Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated star Michelle Williams The Fabelmans who worked with stylist Kate Young for a long time, only one rule counts: “A good dress is a good dress is a good dress.

