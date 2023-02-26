Report: Children in Virginia Could Lose Medical Coverage





WASHINGTON Medicaid’s rolling renewal policy will end with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic relief program in the spring. Instead, states will have until May 2024 to verify people’s enrollment in Medicaid and CHIP. Child advocates fear this could lead to a break in coverage due to a random or punitive requalification process for recipients. According to a Georgetown Center for Children and Families reportnearly half of Virginia’s children are covered by both programs. One of the biggest challenges has been the misconception that it suppresses everyone, according to Sara Cariano of the Virginia Poverty Law Center. Instead, it’s a return to the pre-pandemic system. Cariano said personnel issues to the Department of Social Services present an additional challenge. “One concern we have is really staffing and manpower to do the extra work that’s going to be required,” she said. “And if that creates a backlog, then not only the renewals, but also the new applications that come in cannot be processed on time.” There could be a ripple effect since the same people administer SNAP and other benefit programs, she said. The report also reveals that about three in four children will likely lose their coverage once emergency protections end this spring. But, these children will still be eligible for Medicaid or CHIP. Virginia’s renewal process will begin next month. A report of the assistant secretary for planning and evaluation finds that 8.2 million people will lose their eligibility for Medicaid. Joan Alker, of the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, said states should have prepared for the end of the pandemic health emergency. “Now that this is going to lift in the next 6 to 12 months, we’re going to see what happens. I think unfortunately most researchers agree that we’re going to see millions more children become uninsured But it’s not a foregone conclusion. It all depends on how the states handle it,” Alker said. She added that updating the registration renewal process for Medicaid and CHIP should have been a priority, and said states should not rush the process because it could lead to more errors and more people losing their cover than to keep it.

