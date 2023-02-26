Pathaan completes Westernization of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and his contemporaries, such as Salman Khan (Hum Aapke Hain Koun1994) and Aamir Khan (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, 1992), entered the Hindi film industry with a bang in the early 90s, giving a more vibrant and distinctly more Western jolt to the hallmark Bollywood formula. Yet their Western flair has always been grounded in respect for traditional Indian values ​​(i.e. modesty, marriage, and respect for elders). Ensuring that their “bad boy” looks are complemented by Sherwanis and Bindis in the next scene. Although much of Bollywood’s features at this time were essentially Hollywood rip-offs (at least plot-wise), they were still firmly rooted in the iconic Bollywood style, replete with lavish musical numbers and running times. three hours, with only specks of the western counterpart seeping through.

Even the romance classic that cements SRK’s stars Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) — where he played a dashing leather jacket sporting an NRI disconnected from his Indian background – nurtured the idea that it was possible to be both Western and fully Indian at the same time. To assimilate to a foreign culture does not necessarily mean to hide in it. Proving how cool it was to be in touch with your “Indianness”, whether you’re in the gray cityscapes of London, the mountainous beauty of Switzerland or the verdant mustard fields of Punjab.

This era of shifting demographics, with increasing numbers of young people more susceptible to change, has surprisingly retained its Bollywood identity. Emphasizing traditional Indian values ​​and culture, with only slight hints of Hollywood influence floating on the big screen.

In 2023, that dynamic has reversed, with the Hollywood machine enveloping most of the subcontinent and its storied cinematic structure. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster, Pathane (her first role in a feature film since 2018 Zero) represents the apotheosis of this encroaching westernization – and its smash success at the global box office only means that this growing homogenization of Indian cinema (and world cinema for that matter) will only get bigger.

The globetrotting spy actor is not only the highest-grossing film of SRK’s career, but also the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, even surpassing the epic’s North American collection. Telegu leased by SS Rajamouli, RRR. For many North American audiences, the latter film represented an electric entry point into Indian cinema, as its kinetic dance numbers and explosive action sequences represented all that was missing in the more muted, overly serious fare that came to dominate the Western form of blockbuster. achievement. Despite the fact that international cinema is making more and more waves in the Americas (especially after Parasiteof the Oscar), the perception of Indian cinema among Western viewers rarely changed until the monumental release of RRR.

His distinct and unapologetic “Indianness” is at the heart of his success, but Pathane (despite his overt patriotism) lacks almost all the principles of his predecessors. Gone are the crowds of dance numbers, the three-plus-hour runtime and cultural modesty, and the cheesy one-liners (delivered in English), meta references and cinematic universes. Its plot centered around the titular Indian spy (Khan) who must collaborate with a Pakistani agent (Deepika Padukone) to bring down the infamous leader (John Abraham) of a group of mercenaries is nothing out of the ordinary. But he gained strength as the fourth entry in “YRF Spy Universe”, kicking off the first official crossover of established characters, with Salman Khan’s hit character “Tiger” clashing with the villains alongside SRK’s Pathaan halfway through the film. Not to mention a Marvel-like mid-credits scene that references the third entry, Warwhile hinting at future films in the series.

Using the established success of cinematic universes, Pathane emulates the American blockbuster model to appeal to a larger global audience, in direct contrast to what made hits like RRR and that of Aamir Khan Dangal eclectic and ultimately eye-catching. The result is a cinema whose name is anything but Western, mitigating the culture shock that might scare away potential viewers. It’s no surprise that other Bollywood cinematic universes, such as Rohit Shetty’s “Cop Universe” and superhero “Astraverse,” are following suit with more planned entries. Pathaan’s inviting yet homogenized approach, littered with moments spent building sequels and spin-offs, threatens to zap Bollywood from its central identity, making it merely a culturally diverse extension of the tired action production that dominates a large part of western cinema today. Instead of being a bold cultural mix, its tapestry of action is defined by much more Anglicized tones than Indian.

This can be seen directly in the instant dialogue. Although Hindi is often spoken with seemingly random bursts of English, the storyline puts more emphasis on the latter. The antagonist often underpins his diabolical revelations with lines like “what’s it gonna be mate?” and “checkmate”. At one point, even Pathaan himself takes the time to tell Padukone’s Rubina that she “looks like a bomb”. These westernized one-liners, in tandem with the explosive gunplay, thrill the film in a realm more in common with cheesy ’90s American blockbusters than with the subcontinent’s iconic cinematic tradition.

Additionally, the film only features two short dance sequences, with the most famous, trending TikTok-inspiring of the two, occurring during the credits. While the plot’s signature song and dance are among the many gripes overseas viewers have of the Bollywood form, in Pathane the single in-narrative number surprisingly serves a functional purpose. Introducing Rubina’s character and leading to a mid-act plot twist. While altering a central element of the Bollywood formula to appeal to a global audience isn’t a problem in and of itself, it’s when the musical number is as brief, over-edited and forgettable as it is. In Pathane. Although many dance numbers are designed to increase secondary revenue through album sales, many Indian dance sequences are choreographed with such care and dedication that they often become one of the most defining elements of the movie. Look no further than the groundbreaking “Naatu Naatu” (and Oscar-nominated) sequence in RRR.

By downplaying its “Indianness” and emphasizing an Americanized tone and construction of universes, Pathane fails to create a unique identity for itself, ceding its iconic star power and familiar, westernized beats to box office royalty. Its worldwide success was sure to mark a stylistic turning point for Bollywood, one bent on being the “Indian” version of more famous American films. Rather than savoring the richness of stellar stories and the cultural vibrancy of the Indian experience, Pathane ushers in an era where Bollywood is content to float on the safe, warm waters of the modern western blockbuster.

Where once the charismatic character of Shah Rukh Khan, with his signature pose, Indians reassured that it was possible to be in tune with their cultural roots while being Western – only an overwhelming view of these remains today. Replace that beautiful cinematic marriage of cultures with just a whitewashed image. While it’s great to see a Bollywood movie thrive in North America, can we really call it a “Bollywood” movie if it gets rid of everything portmanteau stands for outside of a simple connection to nation he is from? It is the least Bollywood Bollywood film of all time and marks the beginning of the end for the industry’s distinct and historic identity.

– Prabhjot Baths