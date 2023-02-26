Entertainment
RRR wins 5 major awards, SS Rajamouli roars “Mera Bharat Mahan” on foreign soil, which makes all of us proud!
SS Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film has been hailed by the international film community after receiving rave reviews from its audiences and quickly became a global phenomenon . The song from the movie Naatu Naatu also won a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song.
The song is not only a hit in India but also across the border. And not just the song, the film is also wreaking havoc in international awards. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus won multiple categories at the recent Hollywood Critics Association Awards.
The Jr NTR and Ram Charan-directed film, RRR, has once again done the country proud by winning multiple awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The film won awards in the categories Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best Song (Naatu Naatu), Spotlight Award and Best International Film. This is a significant achievement for the film ahead of the Oscars in 2023, as Naatu Naatu is up for Best Original Song.
Check out the Tweet below
And acceptance of the HCA Award for Best Action Film
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestActionMovie pic.twitter.com/9BfCHf4Swj
Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
And the HCA award for best international film goes to
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #Best International Film pic.twitter.com/iIetZqb8cS
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
And the HCA award for best action film goes to
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestActionMovie pic.twitter.com/8w9jnc7R0z
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
And the HCA award for best stunts goes to
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestStunts pic.twitter.com/xdmMaaWf6J
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
And the HCA Award for Best Original Song goes to
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestOriginalSong pic.twitter.com/1PqGXwWAdP
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
And the HCA award for best international film goes to
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #Best International Film pic.twitter.com/kyGisEQDvU
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
Apart from the above accolades, the film also won a Spotlight Award, which is worth noting. SS Rajamouli gave an emotional acceptance speech for Best Stunts as he received the trophy. He also dedicated the award to India and declared Mera Bharat Mahaan.
HCA Best Stunt AwardsAcceptance
RRR#RRR #RRRMovie #RamCharan #SSRajamouli #NTRamaRaoJr #HCAFilmAwards #BestStunts pic.twitter.com/4QRpzFWWeJ
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023
RRR was also nominated in several other categories at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Take a look below:
Who should win “Best Director” at #HCAFilmAwards Friday? #SSRajamouli #Steven Spielberg #ToddField #GinaPrinceBythewood #SarahPolley #LesDaniels #ParkChanWook #BazLuhrmann #James Cameron #MartinMcDonagh pic.twitter.com/tTPLFflXkW
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 22, 2023
Which Movie Should Win Best Action Movie? #HCAFilmAwards #The Batman #RRRMovie #TopGunMaverick #TheWomanKing #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/jbeaxUJeqC
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 20, 2023
Which film should win the award for best international film in the #HCAFilmAwards? #In the west, nothing is new #argentina1985 #closemovie #DecisionToLeave #RRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/DqobeDB6TS
— Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 8, 2023
Ram Charan and Jr. NTR play revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju and tribal leader Komaram Bheem respectively in the historical drama RRR. Their struggle against oppression and exploration of their relationship are the main themes of the fictional tale, which is set in pre-independence India. In this film, Alia Bhatt makes her Tollywood debut. The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others. MM Keeravaani is the composer of the song.
For more Down South movie news updates, tune in to Koimoi.
Must read:Pathaan Rules, Pushpa 2 follows as Tiger 3 slips out of Top 10 – Full List of IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023
Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.koimoi.com/south-indian-cinema/hollywood-critics-association-awards-2023-rrr-bags-4-major-awards-ss-rajamouli-roars-mera-bharat-mahan-on-foreign-soil-making-each-everyone-of-us-proud/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Viruses in Cambodian avian influenza cases identified as unique clade
- A&T Women’s Golf returns to action
- How to dress at 40: 6 golden rules for men
- Men’s hockey denied at Union, 3-1
- Why the rate of single men looking for a date has fallen in the US
- Ashley Graham’s Cutlery Moschino Dress Won Milan Fashion Week
- No. 46 Mens Tennis Drops Road Match to No. 64 South Florida
- Young Women Find the Perfect Dress at Zonta Club of Longview’s Prom Boutique | Local News
- Phil Steele not sold on Ducks in predicted AP top 10
- The Montserrat cricket team falls to Antigua and loses several players to injuries
- Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2023 NAACP Awards Wearing a Sexy Versace Dress That’s Driving Fans Crazy
- Said Naqvi | Vietnam joins Sino-Russian orbit, in huge blow to the West