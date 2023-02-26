Entertainment
2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Winners List
CNN
—
The 54th NAACP Image Awards ceremony took place on Saturday.
The event recognizes achievement in the arts, entertainment and culture by people of color in more than 80 categories. Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Will Smith and Angela Bassett, who took home the Entertainer of the Year award, were among those honored.
A list of nominees in several film and television categories follows below. The winners are indicated in bold.
Angela Bassette *WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
A Jazzmans Blues
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER
Emancipation
The female king
UNTIL
Daniel Kaluuya No
Jonathan Majors Devotion
Joshua Boone and the jazzman’s blues
Sterling K. Brown Honk for Jesus. save your soul
The Emancipation of Will Smith *WINNER
Danielle Deadwyler
Keke PalmerAlice
Letitia Wright Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Regina Hall Honk for Jesus. save your soul
Viola Davis The Woman King *WINNER
Aldis Hodge Black Adam
Cliff Method Man Smith on the climb
Jalyn Hall UP
John Boyega The Woman King
Tenoch Huerta Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER
Angela Bassett Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER
Call Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janelle Mone Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn
Lashana Lynch The Woman King
Lupita Nyongo Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Abbott Elementary School *WINNER
Atlanta
blackish
rap shit
The good years
Blackish Anthony Anderson
Cédric The Animator The Neighborhood *WINNER
Donald GloverAtlanta
Dul Hill The Wonderful Years
Mike Epps The Upshaws
Loretta Devine’s Family Reunion
Maya Rudolph’s booty
Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary School *WINNER
Tichina Arnold The Neighborhood
Tracee Ellis Blackish Ross
Brian Tyree Henry Atlanta
Blackish Deon Cole
Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live
Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary School *WINNER
William Stanford Davis Abbott Elementary School
Janelle James Abbott Elementary School *WINNER
Blackish Jenifer Lewis
Marsai Martin blackish
Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary School
Wanda Sykes The Upshaws
Bel-Air
Bridgerton
Euphoria
P-Valley *WINNER
sugar queen
Snowfall Damson Idris
Jabari Banks Bel-Air
Kofi Siribe sugar queen
Nicco Annan P-Valley *WINNER
Sterling K. Brown This is Us
Angela Basset 9-1-1*WINNER
Brandee Evans P Valley
Queen Latifah The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley sugar queen
zendaya euphoria
Adrian Holmes Bel Air
Amin Joseph Snowfall
Caleb McLaughlin Stranger Things
Cliff Method Man Smith Power Book II: Ghost *WINNER
J. Alphonse Nicholson P-Valley
Adjoa Andoh Bridgerton
Bianca Lawson sugar queen
Loretta Devine P-Valley *WINNER
Susan Kelechi Watson this is us
Tina Lifford sugar queen
Carl Webers The Black Hamptons
from zero
The Best Man: The Last Chapters *WINNER
The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray
Women of the Movement
Morris Chestnut The Best Man: The Last Chapters *WINNER
Samuel L. Jackson The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray
Terrence Howard The Best Man: The Last Chapters
Trevante Rhodes Mike
Wendell Pierce does not hang up
Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story *WINNER
Regina Hall The Best Man: The Last Chapters
Sanaa Lathan The Best Man: The Last Chapters
Viola Davis The First Lady
Zoe Saldaa from scratch
Glynn Turman Women of Movement
Keith David from scratch *WINNER
Omar Benson Miller The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray
Russell Horns by Mike
Terrence TC Carson A Wesley Christmas
Alexis Floyd inventing Anna
Danielle Deadwyler from scratch
Melissa De Sousa The Best Man: The Last Chapters
Nia Long The Best Man: The Last Chapters *WINNER
Phylicia Rashad Little America
