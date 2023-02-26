Connect with us

2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Winners List

2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Winners List

 




CNN

The 54th NAACP Image Awards ceremony took place on Saturday.

The event recognizes achievement in the arts, entertainment and culture by people of color in more than 80 categories. Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Will Smith and Angela Bassett, who took home the Entertainer of the Year award, were among those honored.

A list of nominees in several film and television categories follows below. The winners are indicated in bold.

Angela Bassette *WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

A Jazzmans Blues

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER

Emancipation

The female king

UNTIL

Daniel Kaluuya No

Jonathan Majors Devotion

Joshua Boone and the jazzman’s blues

Sterling K. Brown Honk for Jesus. save your soul

The Emancipation of Will Smith *WINNER

Danielle Deadwyler

Keke PalmerAlice

Letitia Wright Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Regina Hall Honk for Jesus. save your soul

Viola Davis The Woman King *WINNER

Aldis Hodge Black Adam

Cliff Method Man Smith on the climb

Jalyn Hall UP

John Boyega The Woman King

Tenoch Huerta Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER

Angela Bassett Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER

Call Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Janelle Mone Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn

Lashana Lynch The Woman King

Lupita Nyongo Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Abbott Elementary School *WINNER

Atlanta

blackish

rap shit

The good years

Blackish Anthony Anderson

Cédric The Animator The Neighborhood *WINNER

Donald GloverAtlanta

Dul Hill The Wonderful Years

Mike Epps The Upshaws

Loretta Devine’s Family Reunion

Maya Rudolph’s booty

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary School *WINNER

Tichina Arnold The Neighborhood

Tracee Ellis Blackish Ross

Brian Tyree Henry Atlanta

Blackish Deon Cole

Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live

Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary School *WINNER

William Stanford Davis Abbott Elementary School

Janelle James Abbott Elementary School *WINNER

Blackish Jenifer Lewis

Marsai Martin blackish

Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary School

Wanda Sykes The Upshaws

Bel-Air

Bridgerton

Euphoria

P-Valley *WINNER

sugar queen

Snowfall Damson Idris

Jabari Banks Bel-Air

Kofi Siribe sugar queen

Nicco Annan P-Valley *WINNER

Sterling K. Brown This is Us

Angela Basset 9-1-1*WINNER

Brandee Evans P Valley

Queen Latifah The Equalizer

Rutina Wesley sugar queen

zendaya euphoria

Adrian Holmes Bel Air

Amin Joseph Snowfall

Caleb McLaughlin Stranger Things

Cliff Method Man Smith Power Book II: Ghost *WINNER

J. Alphonse Nicholson P-Valley

Adjoa Andoh Bridgerton

Bianca Lawson sugar queen

Loretta Devine P-Valley *WINNER

Susan Kelechi Watson this is us

Tina Lifford sugar queen

Carl Webers The Black Hamptons

from zero

The Best Man: The Last Chapters *WINNER

The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray

Women of the Movement

Morris Chestnut The Best Man: The Last Chapters *WINNER

Samuel L. Jackson The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray

Terrence Howard The Best Man: The Last Chapters

Trevante Rhodes Mike

Wendell Pierce does not hang up

Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story *WINNER

Regina Hall The Best Man: The Last Chapters

Sanaa Lathan The Best Man: The Last Chapters

Viola Davis The First Lady

Zoe Saldaa from scratch

Glynn Turman Women of Movement

Keith David from scratch *WINNER

Omar Benson Miller The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray

Russell Horns by Mike

Terrence TC Carson A Wesley Christmas

Alexis Floyd inventing Anna

Danielle Deadwyler from scratch

Melissa De Sousa The Best Man: The Last Chapters

Nia Long The Best Man: The Last Chapters *WINNER

Phylicia Rashad Little America

