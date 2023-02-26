2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Winners List









CNN

—

The 54th NAACP Image Awards ceremony took place on Saturday. The event recognizes achievement in the arts, entertainment and culture by people of color in more than 80 categories. Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Will Smith and Angela Bassett, who took home the Entertainer of the Year award, were among those honored. A list of nominees in several film and television categories follows below. The winners are indicated in bold. Angela Bassette *WINNER Mary J. Blige Quinta Brunson Viola Davis Zendaya A Jazzmans Blues Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER Emancipation The female king UNTIL Daniel Kaluuya No Jonathan Majors Devotion Joshua Boone and the jazzman’s blues Sterling K. Brown Honk for Jesus. save your soul The Emancipation of Will Smith *WINNER Danielle Deadwyler Keke PalmerAlice Letitia Wright Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Regina Hall Honk for Jesus. save your soul Viola Davis The Woman King *WINNER Aldis Hodge Black Adam Cliff Method Man Smith on the climb Jalyn Hall UP John Boyega The Woman King Tenoch Huerta Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER Angela Bassett Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *WINNER Call Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Janelle Mone Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn Lashana Lynch The Woman King Lupita Nyongo Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Abbott Elementary School *WINNER Atlanta blackish rap shit The good years Blackish Anthony Anderson Cédric The Animator The Neighborhood *WINNER Donald GloverAtlanta Dul Hill The Wonderful Years Mike Epps The Upshaws Loretta Devine’s Family Reunion Maya Rudolph’s booty Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary School *WINNER Tichina Arnold The Neighborhood Tracee Ellis Blackish Ross Brian Tyree Henry Atlanta Blackish Deon Cole Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary School *WINNER William Stanford Davis Abbott Elementary School Janelle James Abbott Elementary School *WINNER Blackish Jenifer Lewis Marsai Martin blackish Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary School Wanda Sykes The Upshaws Bel-Air Bridgerton Euphoria P-Valley *WINNER sugar queen Snowfall Damson Idris Jabari Banks Bel-Air Kofi Siribe sugar queen Nicco Annan P-Valley *WINNER Sterling K. Brown This is Us Angela Basset 9-1-1*WINNER Brandee Evans P Valley Queen Latifah The Equalizer Rutina Wesley sugar queen zendaya euphoria Adrian Holmes Bel Air Amin Joseph Snowfall Caleb McLaughlin Stranger Things Cliff Method Man Smith Power Book II: Ghost *WINNER J. Alphonse Nicholson P-Valley Adjoa Andoh Bridgerton Bianca Lawson sugar queen Loretta Devine P-Valley *WINNER Susan Kelechi Watson this is us Tina Lifford sugar queen Carl Webers The Black Hamptons from zero The Best Man: The Last Chapters *WINNER The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray Women of the Movement Morris Chestnut The Best Man: The Last Chapters *WINNER Samuel L. Jackson The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray Terrence Howard The Best Man: The Last Chapters Trevante Rhodes Mike Wendell Pierce does not hang up Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story *WINNER Regina Hall The Best Man: The Last Chapters Sanaa Lathan The Best Man: The Last Chapters Viola Davis The First Lady Zoe Saldaa from scratch Glynn Turman Women of Movement Keith David from scratch *WINNER Omar Benson Miller The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray Russell Horns by Mike Terrence TC Carson A Wesley Christmas Alexis Floyd inventing Anna Danielle Deadwyler from scratch Melissa De Sousa The Best Man: The Last Chapters Nia Long The Best Man: The Last Chapters *WINNER Phylicia Rashad Little America

