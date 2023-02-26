Canadian film icon Gordon Pinsent dies at 92





Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent has died, his family said in a statement. He was 92 years old. “Gordon Pinsent’s daughters, Leah and Beverly, and son Barry, wish to announce the passing of their peacefully sleeping father today with his family by his side,” reads a note released Saturday evening, written on behalf of Gordon Pinsent’s family. Gordon by his son-in-law, actor Peter Keleghan. “Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, its purpose and its culture until his last breath.” The Grand Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador native has had a storied acting career spanning dozens of films and television projects over six decades, including Directly south, The Red Green Show, Babar and the Adventures of Badou and The Great Seduction. Focusing solely on CBC programming, one could add the rangers, Quentin Durgens, MP; the original street legal And Republic of Doyleamong others. My buddy Gordon Pinsent passed away. I saw it a few weeks ago, its sparkle still brilliant. I admired him as Rowdyman, but I loved him as Porky Pinsent from Grand Falls. He traced the path that the rest of us have taken. A household name based on Canadian work. The best there ever was pic.twitter.com/1s9yoE9Wml —@markcritch Pinsent began acting in the 1940s at the age of 17 before branching out into television and film. He joined the Stratford Festival in 1962 with roles inmacbeth,The Taming of the Shrew,StormAndCyrano de Bergeracand returned to Stratford in the mid-1970s as a leading player. Pinsent had more than 150 TV and film acting credits to his name, with his Internet Movie Database resume ranging from a 1957 TV movie to a 2021 cartoon voice. “My whole career has depended on how happy I feel when someone asks me to do something,” Pinsent said in a 2010 interview with Toronto Life. “Pick up the phone and say ‘yes.’ .” He won Genie Awards for Best Actor and ACTRA in 2006 for his work in Sarah Polley’saway from herand the Genie for best actor inExpedition newsbased on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Annie Proulx. Gordon Pinsent talks about away from her16 years ago: Gordon Pinsent on “Away From Her” Venerable Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent talks about the critically acclaimed film Away From Her. Pinsent, who was born in Grand Falls, NL, and got his start in radio theatre, is a Companion of the Order of Canada and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. He received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, the Earle Gray Lifetime Achievement in Television Award and a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame. More soon

