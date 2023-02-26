Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon; Bollywood actresses who have played pregnant women on screen





Image source: TWITTER/@LADKIGILEHRISI @THERAKESHTALKS Bollywood actresses who have played pregnant women on screen Bollywood actresses have proven their versatility in a number of movies and roles. They portrayed unique characters with such ease and always struck a chord in the hearts of the audience. From going through the transformation of a pregnant woman to carrying a baby bump in a movie with such grace, they have moved many viewers. So, let’s take a look at the B-town actresses who flaunted a baby bump so easily on the big screen and nailed the character. critical i say Actress Kriti Sanon is said to have given the best performance of her career to date in the movie Mimi. For the film, the actress underwent a massive body transformation and gained 30 extra pounds. She played the role of a pregnant surrogate in the film. The film’s story was based on how a surrogate sacrifices her dream of becoming an actress and becomes a full-time mother after the real parents abandon their baby. Image source: TWITTER/ @LADKIGILEHRISI The look of Kriti Sanon in Mimi Kareen Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan who is the mother of two sons in real life, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan; played the role of a pregnant woman on screen. The actress was seen sporting a baby bump in the movie Good Newwz. She played the character of Deepti Batra in the film; an enthusiastic woman who is struggling to conceive naturally and is trying to start a family. Kareena’s performance was breathtaking. Image source: TWITTER/@ALIAKBAR_07860 The look of Kareena Kapoor in the movie Good Newwz Neena Gupta Actress Neena Gupta also played the role of a pregnant woman in her film Badhaai Ho. Sheruled many hearts and left audiences moved after giving a stellar performance in the film. The film’s story revolves around a middle-aged woman who becomes pregnant and how her family and society come to terms with the fact that she will soon give birth. Image source: TWITTER/@HINDUSTANJNL Neena Gupta stares in Badhaai Ho movie Nushrratt Bharuccha Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha played the role of a pregnant woman in her film Chhorii. The film is an official remake of Marathi film Lapachhap by Vishal Furias 2017. The actress was seen wearing the 8-month-old baby bump in the film so gracefully. According to reports, Nushrratt was so serious about playing the role that she already started wearing the baby bump suit 25 days before filming began and performed all daily activities in the same suit. Image source: TWITTER/@THERAKESHTALKS Nushrratt Bharuchha watch in Chhorii movie Kiara Advani Actress Kiara Advani has played the role of a pregnant woman twice. One for her film Kabir Singh in which she starred alongside actor Shahid Kapoor. In the second half of ‘Kabir Singh’, she was seen wearing a baby bump. And the other movie is Good Newwz in which the actress was seen opposite actor Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, Kiara’s character attempts to fulfill her wish of becoming a mother by taking help from IVF. Image source: TWITTER/@ALIAKBAR_07860 Kiara Advani Stars in Kabir Singh and Good Newwz Movie Latest entertainment news

