Inside actor Nani’s lavish farmhouse near Hyderabad





Hyderabad: Naveen Babu Ghanta popularly known as Nani has become a household name in the film industry due to his exceptional acting prowess. His journey in the film industry started his career as a clapperboard director for Bapus Radha Gopalam and worked on several films in the directing department before making his acting debut in the hit film Ashta Chamma. Nani’s success in the film industry is unparalleled. His natural acting style and ability to play various roles earned him the title “Natural Star”. He delivered several Tollywood super hits including Ashta Chamma (2008), Eega (2012), Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015), Nenu Local (2017), Middle-Class Abbayi (2017), Jersey (2019) and Shyam Singha Roy . (2021). The 37-year-old actor has a net worth of over Rs 65cr, with a monthly income of Rs 60L or more and an annual salary of 7 crore or more, according to multiple reports. It earns around Rs 5-6cr per movie and charges Rs 1cr per brand endorsement. Additionally, he was paid Rs 4 crore for his role as host of Bigg Boss Telugu 2. The actor is known for living a luxurious life and he owns multicrore properties in and around Hyderabad. His sumptuous farm is one of them. Without further ado, let’s step into his serene vacation home located in Chevella, about 40 km from Hyderabad. Nani named his farm “Humble” and it is a place where he often spends quality time with his family and friends. His social networks prove it. The farm has a relaxing and vibrant vibe, perfect for unwinding and enjoying the serenity of nature. Nani’s wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, often shares photos of their farm on Instagram. She recently gave a glimpse of their beautiful and cozy farmhouse, which was designed by the most talented team of architects. The farmhouse is a perfect blend of modern and traditional architecture, with a balcony on the top floor and a walkway around the lower part of the house. Nani’s family often celebrates parties and events on the farm, making it a perfect place to bond and spend some quality time.

