Steven Spielberg was right: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ saved Hollywood

“The opponents who predicted the disappearance of cinema have been silenced” Photo by Paramount Pictures

Content of the article Steven Spielberg didn’t mince words when he met Tom Cruise at this year’s Oscar nominees luncheon: Top Gun: Maverick could have saved the entire theater industry, the filmmaker was heard telling his Minority report And War of the Worlds star. Cruises return as Pete Maverick Mitchell in long-awaited final summers Superior gun sequel was a huge boost for movie theaters. After its release, it became the second film to gross over $1 billion at the global box office amid the pandemic, after Spider-Man: No Coming Home. With a global transport of 1.48 billion dollars, maverick ranks as the world’s 11th highest-grossing film in history (not adjusted for inflation). The film is also the fifth-highest-grossing North American box office with $718 million.

Content of the article You saved Hollywood’s ass and you may have saved theatrical distribution, Spielberg told Cruise in a video went viral on social media last week. The exchange made the actor blush.

Content of the article Steven Spielberg says to Tom Cruise opposite, you saved Hollywood’s ass. and, you may have saved the theatrical distribution. seriously. MAVERICK might have saved the entire theater industry. I have to lie down. pic.twitter.com/nYbWbgadM7 Amanda (@marisatomay) February 14, 2023 Originally slated to hit theaters in summer 2020, Cruise and his film partners, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, held maverick back from streaming so it could play exclusively in theaters when the pandemic subsided. Exhibitors and critics previewed the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last April, and Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for the data company Comscore, said the feeling in the room was: Holy s! Tom Cruise just saved the movie industry. Opponents who predicted the demise of the movie theater were silenced and moviegoers who hadn’t seen the interior of a multiplex in decades saw this as the movie to ignite a spark to venture actually to see a movie on the big screen even when endless options were available at home on streaming services, Dergarabedian tells Postmedia.

Content of the article After its opening last May, maverick pocketed $1 million a day in North America for 75 consecutive days and was the No. 1 box office movie over Memorial weekend and Labor Day weekend. It was a feat, Dergarabedian is quick to point out, that had never happened before. Cruises’ unwavering support for the theatrical experience has undoubtedly been one of the factors at play that has helped theaters survive during the pandemic era of cinematic reopening, Exhibitor Relations explains analyst Jeff Bock to Postmedia. You can’t overstate how important it was to have a well-received film in theaters all summer. It kept the box office pace from May to September. But Mavericks The Call was particularly unique because it was an adult-oriented drama that focused its story on Mitchell training a group of young pilots as he rekindled a romance with an old lover (played by Jennifer Connelly).

Content of the article Photo by Paramount Pictures After the success of No coming home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings And Venom 2, superhero movies always seemed like a safe bet at the box office. But Hollywood couldn’t predict whether adult moviegoers a segment maverick on which we counted a lot would be brought back to the theaters. Especially to see a sequel to a 1986 movie. Following Mavericks release, other adult films, including A man called Otto And 80 for Bradyhave performed well. If you restore public confidence, he will come. Adults, in particular, says Bock. There was a palpable sense of anticipation and cautious optimism, Dergarabedian says of that first CinemaCon screening. But as the film kicked on and never stopped, a sense of relief and pure joy filled the air among a crowd of those whose passions and businesses had been disrupted and questioned like never before.

Content of the article Still, despite his success, Bock says Cruise had help saving theaters. Sequels of strange doctor, jurassic world and the Minions also played a role. Theaters didn’t need just one movie to perform well, but a handful of them, Bock says. Fortunately, Hollywood delivered the goods. Kosinski says Spielberg’s comments blew him away. But he said Variety this cruise and the rest of the Upper gun The team never had the box office in mind when crafting the high-flying sequel. Everything (the whole crew) just thought they were telling the best version of the story we had. And it was a wonderful surprise for all of us, Kosinski told the trade publication. Jennifer Connelly reveals how Tom Cruise helped her overcome her fear of flying How Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Rewrote Box Office Gameplay Quentin Tarantino Offers Rave Review of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Content of the article maverick is up for six Oscars, while Spielbergs hailed the biographical drama The Fabelmans is nominated for seven. Cruise was snubbed in the actor category (he also didn’t make the cut for the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild names), but maverick isn’t a total longshot to win Best Home Movie. Photo by Paramount Pictures While crowd-pleasing blockbusters rarely win the night’s biggest prize, in 1977 the populist Rocky blasted his way to Oscar gold on critical favorites like Network, Taxi driver And All Male Presidents. Honoring a sequel isn’t out of the question either. Only two follow-up films won the Best Picture Oscar: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2004) and The Godfather: Part II (1975). But if maverick loses (Cruise is also a producer on the film), the action man probably isn’t losing any sleep over his barren trophy. Cruise is more concerned with the box office than the paperweights, says Bock. That’s why he’s still the biggest box office star in the world. maverick provided something bigger than the Oscars. It was a film that reminded consumers that there will always be a place for cinematic experiences outside the home that only movie theaters can provide. Spielberg was right, says Dergarabedian. His buddy Cruise saved the movies. [email protected] We apologize, but this video failed to load. Play video

