Actor Gordon Pinsent, the friendly face and mischievous heart of Canadian cinema, has died at 92

Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent is shown in 2012, shortly after the release of his memoir Next.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

At a 2007 ceremony to unveil his star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, actor Gordon Pinsent joked that he should now duck down the side streets lest he be caught by passers-by staring at his own celebrity. Hell will soon be called an icon, he imagined scornful pedestrians saying. We had the gendarmerie and we had the beaver. These are the only two icons we need.

His self-deprecating joke slightly dismissed the obvious truth that the veteran Newfoundland actor had long been lovingly tucked away in the box titled National Treasures. From an early role as an idealistic MP to a late role as a heartbroken senior, Pinsent has always held a secure place in the hearts of Canadians that has spanned an entire 60-year career in film, television and at the theatre.

He creates men of humor, men of dignity, men of strength and men of compassion, his late wife, actress Charmion King, once said of his work. He does not play arrogance. He doesn’t play dumb. I think Canadians are like the one he portrays. And even if they are not, they see it and they want to be!

Pinsent died on Saturday, his actor friend Mark Critch confirmed. He was 92 years old.

June 9, 2007: Pinsent supports his star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.PETER JONES/Reuters

Gordon Edward Pinsent, improbably nicknamed Porky by his large family, was born on July 12, 1930 in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, two decades before the province joined Confederation. He was the youngest of eight children, two of whom had died in infancy; his father, Stephen Pinsent, who died when Gordon was only 10, worked in a paper mill until ill health forced him to reinvent himself as a cobbler. Her mother, the former Flossie Cooper, was a servant-turned-housewife.

The youngest Pinsent suffered from rickets as a child, didn’t walk until he was five, and went to school a year late: in his 2012 autobiography Following, he speculated that experiencing this delay taught him from a young age how to fake it. Later, his artistic career was filled with episodes where he said yes to any proposal to ride a horse in a 1960s television version of The Last of the Mohicans to the recording of the audio version of Peter C. Newmans company of adventurers whether he had previous experience or not.

As a child, he loved to paint and was in love with cinema, knowing the names of all the Hollywood stars who appeared on the big screen in Grand Falls. At 15 he left home to live with his married sister in Gander where he took a job as a bus boy at a local hotel in hopes of meeting real movie stars changing planes in crossing the Atlantic. At 18, he set out again, took a ferry to Nova Scotia and cleared the border guards in the foreign country of Canada. Working west with odd jobs including painting signs, he traveled to Toronto, where he already called himself an actor even though no one was giving him a job as such. Inspired by the wartime service of an older brother, he decided instead to enlist in the army and served with the Royal Canadian Regiment for three years. He was released in Winnipeg in 1951 and his acting career began there.

When he wasn’t making a living as a ballroom dancing instructor and sign painter, he began performing with the small semi-amateur companies of the day and got work as a radio dramatist at the CBC. Eventually he met John Hirsch, founding director of the Manitoba Theater Centre, and began performing in his most ambitious productions. In 1955, CBC Winnipeg gave him a role in a first television drama and he soon moved to Toronto to pursue his work in television, leaving behind an entire family.

At 21, he had married friend’s sister Irene Reid and fathered two children, Barry and Beverly, but it was clear from the start that he was not ready to settle down and support them. . According to his own account of his divorce, it was a judge who decided he should never see the children, then aged five and three, in order to give Irene a fresh start. He wouldn’t see Barry and Beverly again until they were both adults and introduced themselves again to a father they had only ever seen on television.

In Toronto, he worked for both the CBC and on the stage, where he met his second wife, actress Charmion King, playing the title role in La Folle de Chaillot at the Crest Theater in 1961. A scene required her to whistle, which she could not do, and Pinsent came to her aid, whistling from backstage every race night. She, in exchange, took him home in her car. They married a year later.

Pinsent’s late wife, Charmion King.

Both on screen and on stage he was getting bigger and bigger roles, including roles in the 1962 season at the Stratford Festival. His breakthrough came when the CBC cast him as the lead character in a new TV drama about an idealistic Ottawa politician. Operating from 1965 to 1969Quentin Durgens, MP marked the first time Canadians saw a dramatization of their own government on screen and it made Pinsent a national figure. Each week, his character tackled another problem or helped another constituent, and the actor soon realized that when he traveled, Canadians approached him to ask him to solve their problems. premises.

His work on the show also caught the attention of an American producer who thought Pinsent had a Kennedyesque look and asked him to play a fictional American president in Colussus: the Forbin project, a futuristic political drama about the dangers of computers. Pinsent and King stayed in Hollywood for six years as he made guest appearances on TV shows and auditioned to work in feature films. It was an exciting time. Pinsent wandered the backlots where the stars of his youth once worked and his Hollywood memories include hiking expeditions with a friend of a friend, Marlon Brando, trying to get in shape for his role in The Godfather but Pinsent himself never got the lead roles he was hoping for, while the CBC kept calling with offers.

Eventually he returned to Canada to continue his own work. Frustrated by the lack of roles, he had written himself a screenplay, the story of a jolly drunken, womanizing Newfoundlander who brings grief to those around him. He described the disruptive nature of The thug as an alter ego, the person he could have become had he never left home. Unsure that Hollywood could do the story justice, he ultimately rejected offers to do so there and produced the film himself, shooting it in Newfoundland. The 1972 comedy and a book version, which Pinsent also wrote, did well in Canada, winning him Best Actor at the Canadian Film Awards. Then in 1974, he published another Newfoundland novel, John and the Missusabout an unemployed miner who tries to save his town and, after six years in Hollywood, returns permanently to Toronto.

A scene from 1972’s The Rowdyman, a film Pinsent wrote and starred in about a Newfoundland factory worker.

He started working on a musical version of The thug for the Charlottetown Festival and accepting various commissions from the CBC: increasingly recognized as a writer and actor, Pinsent was soon commissioned to write a Christmas special which would give him the role that would personify his public image. Around 1900, A gift to last introduced the character of the Sergeant of the North West Mounted Police. Edgar Sturgess, the soldier of a stuffy WASP family in small-town Ontario.

A gift to last was made into a series that ran until 1979 and Pinsent became closely identified with the adorable and colorful Sgt. Sturgess, a storyteller, bon vivant and scapegrace, but also a decent, sensitive and loving soul. During the 1980s and 1990s Pinsent remained a Canadian favorite, he played the notorious lead character in The Life and Times of Edwin Alonzo Boyd, the bank robber who escaped from Toronto’s Don prison not once but twice; he turned John and the Missus in a film in which he co-starred with Jackie Burroughs; he himself voiced the Elephant King in the animated series Babar; he played on street legal And The Red Green Show. He was always in demand and always feted, winning a dozen various film and television awards in Canada and being named to the Order of Canada in 1980. Yet, in Following, he describes himself as an anxious person, someone who suffers from this common fear of being exposed as an impostor. He had no formal training as an actor, just the belief that he was one, and describes his incessant urge to work as a continued drive to prove he wasn’t as useless as he felt. child.

Her decision to never retire was amply rewarded in the 2000s when Sarah Polley made her directorial debut with away from her, the Oscar-nominated film in which Pinsent plays a husband who has to lock up his wife with Alzheimer’s in a nursing home where he loses her to another man. The silent suffering and pent-up jealousy he depicts in it have earned him many accolades; the film earned two Oscar nominations and won the 2008 Genies Awards (as the Canadian Film Awards were known at the time), including Best Actor for Pinsent.

March 3, 2008: Gordon Pinsent and Sarah Polley hold their Genie Awards for Away from Her.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

But by then he had lost his real wife: King had succumbed to emphysema in early 2007, in the middle of away from hertriumph. Pinsent called him the love of his life, always a wise and stabilizing influence, but in Following he also described a combative marriage with table fights that would send the couple’s young daughter, Leah, fleeing the room. He also quietly admitted there and in interviews that his flirtations caused King a lot of pain. His death, meanwhile, dealt him a blow from which he took several years to recover; he said that as an actor he was lost without having it around to show off.

He credited his daughter Leah, also an actress, and her husband, actor Peter Keleghan, for keeping him going and encouraging him to get back to work. In his 80s he did more babar; he appeared on Republic of Doyle; he played a leading role in The great seduction; he voiced the bear in Two lovers and a bear and he did a sketch on 22 Minutes gently poking fun at pop star Justin Bieber who has gone viral on YouTube.

No, no Lear for me, he wrote in 2012, dismissing the last traditional role of many great actors and saying he was unlikely to bring anything new to it. On the other hand, if a great new role on stage comes tomorrow, something glorious, something that makes me believe that my life will be unfulfilled and incomplete if I don’t do it, I’ll do what I always have. do. I will say yes. I will not stop voluntarily. It’s just too much love.

With a report from The Canadian Press