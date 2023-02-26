A day at the cage with Charlie Manuel

CLEARWATER, Florida. Hours before the Phillies’ spring opener on Saturday afternoon, Darick Hall stepped into the batting cage. He took a few shots as Charlie Manuel looked on, leaning against the batting cage as he often does.

After he finished, Manuel slowly walked over to Hall and gestured for his bat.

You have to keep your hand loose and whip it like an axe, Manuel said, swinging the bat as he spoke. If I’m going to saw a log and push the saw forward, you have to grab it and saw it back.

Alright, Charlie, Hall replied. I appreciate it.

He returned to the cage, and this time he let himself fall.

You look good, Big Hall, Manuel said.

This is not a new message that Manuel is preaching. Hall says the former Phillies manager has been preaching to him since spring training 2016, when Hall was a 20-year-old left-handed slugger heading to low-A Williamsport. Back then, he was all about the launch and swing angle. But over the years, he thought more about Manuel’s words and came to a realization.

That’s what good hitters do, Hall said. Charlie believes in swinging down, not overusing the top hand, swinging at the high ball, swinging down at the low ball.

You’re young and you think a certain way, then you get older and the same guy says the same thing for seven years, and you realize he’s right. It’s kind of like when you really listen to your parents.

READ MORE: Phillies Kevin Long knows how to coach hitters and chatterboxes. And he is exceptional in both cases.

Hall says he’s the kind of hitter who needs to learn things on his own. He heeded Manuels’ words but eventually realized that there were many ways to swing and the way he did it wasn’t working for him. He compared his swing to how a golf swing looks on television. Hall was trying to pick up the ball and ended up with a lot of top spin as a result.

But last year he realized that golfers don’t pick up the ball; they swing on it. So he tried to apply that to his swing, and the results were immediate: .254/.330/.528 with 28 homers in Lehigh Valley’s triple-A and .250/.282/.522 with nine homers in his big rookie. – league season.

I realized just drop it there and that’s what Charlies has been trying to tell me since 2016, Hall said.

Before leaving the field on Saturday, Hall stopped Manuel once more.

You know, Charlie, the most I ever thought about swinging was when I hit the most home runs in a season, he said. Last year, 37.

Manuel liked it.

The Phillies split up

The Phillies won their spring Grapefruit League home opener on Saturday, 7-4, over the Yankees in front of a sold-out crowd of 9,534 at BayCare Ballpark. Playing their first game under MLB’s new rule changes, the Phillies committed no violations. The pitch clock helped speed up the game, especially in the later innings, at 2 hours and 34 minutes.

The news wasn’t as good in Lakeland, as the Phillies fell to the Tigers, 4-2.

Nick Podkul’s two-run double in the seventh inning was all the offense could muster.

Extra sleeves

Manager Rob Thomson said 19-year-old right-handed prospect Andrew Painter will likely attend a spring training game on Wednesday or Thursday.