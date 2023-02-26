Entertainment
Snow on Hollywood: a rare winter storm becomes a source of joy
LOS ANGELES A slow-moving winter storm intensified over California on Friday, triggering the first blizzard warning for parts of the Los Angeles area since 1989 and creating the extraordinary sight of snowflakes swirling around the iconic Hollywood sign.
Snow and rain entered the Pacific Coast state from the north as the storm is expected to persist through Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
A huge low-pressure system originating in the Arctic was responsible for the unusual conditions, said Bryan Jackson, forecaster at the Weather Prediction Center weather services.
He described the phenomenon as a rare case of a cold, large storm.
The NWS also reported on Friday that areas very close to the Pacific coast and also in interior valleys that are not used to seeing snow could see snowfall accumulating.
iconic sign
Elsewhere in the state, breathless weathercasters more used to providing a daily forecast of hot sunshine found themselves knee-deep in snow.
And in a sight that must have delighted many in Los Angeles, snowflakes even fell around the iconic Hollywood sign atop Mount Lee, some 457.2 meters (1,500 feet) above the city with its giant white block lettering visible for miles around.
British actor Craig Robert Young, who lives in the Hollywood Hills within sight of the famous sign, said he was amazed to see the snow swirling there.
I moved here from the UK 20 years ago, and haven’t seen snow since, said the 46-year-old star of CW Networks’ fantasy show Charmed and TNT’s The Last Ship.
give it a name
Even before the latest storm in California, much of the state was already experiencing an unusually rainy winter.
Social media platforms were flooded with photos of snow in gardens at higher elevations as locals marveled at the weather.
NWS has offered a Twitter tutorial to Californians who are struggling to put a name to this phenomenon that spoils the view of palm trees.
Wondering what kind of frozen precipitation is falling from the sky in your area? Here is an informative graphic… which distinguishes between graupel and hail, the tweet said.
The weather service described hail as hard and solid and defined it as frozen raindrops of ice from thunderstorms, while graupel was soft and wet and was defined as snowflakes that collect droplets supercooled water on the outer surface.
But the weather was reported to be near critical in other parts of the state.
Major roads were closed as ice and snow made them impassable, including sections of Interstate 5, the main north-south highway that connects Mexico, California, the Pacific Northwest and Canada .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
