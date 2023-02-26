Maximilian Davis gives an update on the history of Hollywood houses





It’s been just under a year since Maximilian Davis was named Creative Director of Ferragamo, but he barely needed time to make a statement to the brand. He made waves with his very first runway last September, the famous Spring 2023 New Dawn line in which he leaned heavily on the color red. And on Saturday, February 25, he escaped the sophomore crisis by presenting another magnificent collection. For Fall 2023, Davis looked to the brand’s classic Hollywood past, pulling references from the wardrobes of iconic starlets that Salvatore Ferragamo himself worked with. That’s how Ferragamo started, making shoes for movies in the 1930s, and it grew into relationships with movie stars like Sophia Loren and Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s, Davis said. in the show notes. I was interested in using their glamor and their beauty, and their way of dressing, as a reference, but looking at how we could make it modern for today. In less capable hands, these references may seem fanciful or costumed. In the hands of Daviss, they transform into sleek, almost minimalist designs with a feminine undercurrent. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Giant fur overcoats were styled over stirrup leggings, knits were worn slung around the shoulders and cut over high-waisted pants, and dresses made of everything from satin and leather to leather were elegantly gathered and draped. Cocoon shapes were essential, seen in costumes and outerwear. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Referencing the biker counterculture of the 1950s, several pieces of clothing for men and women had zippers or slits of fabric that opened to reveal a flash of what became his signature red underneath. And alongside these looks were pieces chosen for their softness to reference scarves from the Florentine house with a long history of rich silk scarves. I wanted to introduce the more romantic side of the 50s, and the two elements seem to contrast the ethereal against the rigor so directly that they kind of go together, says Davis. The collection’s exotic prints were scanned from the archive before being screen-printed onto pieces like shearling coats and handbags with a slight distortion to make them look like heirloom pieces, pulled from the past but brought into the future. The angular wedge pumps associated with many looks were also an archival reference, stealing its shape from a 1956 shoe originally crafted in 18-karat gold; stilettos also mimicked the curve of the original styles. If social media is any indication, however, and it often is, the most popular look was a white bodysuit and deceptively simple pants, with oversized gold hoop earrings serving as the only decoration. While Davis references women from decades ago, what he’s created is another collection full of the kinds of pieces women today will want to wear. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images

