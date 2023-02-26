Akshay Kumar on back-to-back flops: ‘It’s 100% my fault’ | Bollywood

Akshay Kumar said that when his sequel films don’t work out, it’s time to sit down, reflect and change. He also said it was not a new milestone for him and took responsibility for his films’ failure at the box office. (Also Read: Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1: Film Opens to Shockingly Low Numbers’)

The last film starring Akshay Kumar that did well at the box office was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s crime universe, Sooryavanshi. It came out in 2021 and paired it with Katrina Kaif. The film also had cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Recalling that he gave away three to four flops in a row, Akshay told Aaj Tak: “It doesn’t happen to me for the first time. In my career, I had 16 consecutive flops at a time. He was a time when I had eight movies in a row that didn’t work. Now I’ve had three-four movies in a row that didn’t work. The thing is, it happens because of your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film that does not work). The public has changed, it has to change, it has to be dismantled. It has to start again because the public needs to see something else.”

Akshay added: “It’s a big alarm, aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai (if your films don’t work, it’s your fault). When your films fall apart in a row, it’s an alarm for you that it’s time for you to change. Mai koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon (I’m trying to change, that’s all I can do).” He also said he would like to tell everyone that when movies don’t work, audiences shouldn’t be blamed. Don’t blame the public or anyone else. It’s my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of the audience. It is because of what you have selected. Maybe you didn’t give the right ingredients in the movie.

After the box office lull due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions, Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom was the first major film to hit theaters. His film with Rohit Shetty-Sooryavanshi was also the first Hindi box office success after the pandemic. However, not all of his theatrically released movies since 2022 have managed to pull in huge numbers. Last year, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj were box office duds. Her latest release, Selfiee was released on February 24th and made a disappointing opening collection below 3 crores the first day.