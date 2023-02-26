Minot among 7 ND cinemas for the first End of the Rope | News, Sports, Jobs





Minot’s Oak Park Theater will be one of seven theaters selected across North Dakota for the premiere “End of the Rope”, a crime thriller set in McKenzie County, western North Dakota, in 1931. The film is based on the infamous Charles Bannon case and tells the story of a town rising to take justice into its own hands when a family mysteriously disappears from the town of Schafer. The film is based on the story book “End of the Rope”, written by the late Dennis Edward Johnson. “End of the Rope” was filmed on location in Burleigh and McKenzie counties in August 2021 and was produced by local production companies, Canticle Productions and DN Cinematics, in conjunction with Minneapolis director Charlie Griak. The project began with the work of executive producer Johnson, who hails from Watford City. Outside of his law practice, Johnson was also known as a formidable historian and storyteller, and he devoted years to researching the history of the Charles Bannon case. His book, “End of the Rope” is now in its third edition. Johnson and producer Daniel Bielinski worked closely together during the development of the project. As the film’s executive producer, Johnson was on set nearly every day of filming, helping with logistical issues and even making a few guest appearances on the film. The cast and crew said they appreciated her kindness, generosity, and endless passion for the story. Johnson died on November 25, 2021. It was a priority to use as much local talent as possible for the production. Brad Reissig, an associate professor of stage design and lighting and theatrical arts at the University of North Dakota, was the film’s production designer. Rooth Varland, an acting professor and costume designer at North Dakota State University, was the costume designer and wardrobe supervisor. Several University of Mary and NDSU students have served in various roles both on-screen and off-screen. “End of the Rope was a massive production to mount,” obtained Bielinsky. “We had a cast of hundreds. We rebuilt the town of Schafer in the middle of a Watford alfalfa field. We had over 30 pre-1931 automobiles in the film. The list continues. That such an ambitious film was possible is a testament to the tremendous support that has been forthcoming over the past two years, especially from McKenzie County. There were so many people who volunteered their time and talents to the project, and we are thrilled to be able to show them the final product. Previous work from Canticle Productions and DN Cinematics includes “A heart like water” which is now available for streaming at AHeartLikeWater.com, and “Sanctified”, which premiered in theaters across the region in October 2022 and was nominated for Best Feature at the Twin Cities Film Festival. “Sanctified” will hit streaming platforms this summer. “End of the Rope” will premiere in theaters across the region starting this spring. The program for the premiere (also available at www.endoftheropefilm.com) is as follows: March 24/25 – Six Shooters Cinema at Watford City March 31 – Fargo Theater in Fargo April 1 – Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks April 14 – TJ Agnes Theater in Williston April 15 – Oak Park Theater in Minot April 21/22 – Grand Theater in Bismarck April 28 – Belfield Theater in Belfield Red Carpet Premiere screenings will be interactive events with cast and crew. Merchandise will be available, and sets and props will be on display. After initial screenings, the films will screen in at least 40 theaters across North Dakota and the surrounding region for limited theatrical release. For more information on tickets and screenings, visit endoftheropefilm.com. For updates, follow the film at www.facebook.com/EndoftheRopeFilmND. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2023/02/minot-among-7-nd-theaters-to-premier-end-of-the-rope/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos