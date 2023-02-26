Michael Mando “FIRED from new Apple TV+ series after clash with his co-star”

Actor Michael Mando reportedly fired fromRidley Scott’s upcoming Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring after he had an on-set clash with an unnamed co-star.

THRreported the news on Friday, although details about what led to the alleged altercation were not disclosed.

A source told the outlet that the producers tried to rectify the situation, but ultimately made the decision to let Mando go and recast the role.

The role of Manny Cespedes will now be played by actor Wagner Moura, who is best known for his roles in Netflix’s Narcos and the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls.

Production on Sinking Spring began in February in Philadelphia, but it’s unclear how much footage will need to be redone after Mando’s departure.

Scott, 85, will serve as director of at least one of the eight episodes and executive producer, through his Scott Free Productions, while Peter Craig will serve as writer, executive producer and director of one episode of his television debut.

Among Craig’s Hollywood credits: he co-wrote the story idea for Top Gun: Maverick with Justin Marks, and co-wrote the screenplay for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015), Bad Boys For Life (2020) and Batman (2022).

As for Scott, his storied career as a filmmaker includes directing such classics as Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982), Thelma & Louise (1991), Gladiator (2000), Hannibal (2001), Prometheus (2012), The Martian (2015) and Alien: Pact (2017).

Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, Sinking Spring follows two longtime friends from Philadelphia who pose as Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents to rob a country home, then ultimately have to deal with the consequences. of their actions when it turns out they had robbed a major narcotics operation.

Newcomer Moura will play Manny Cespedes, a kind-hearted friend of Ray (Brian Tyree Henry), whom he first met when they spent time together at Youth Authority.

Besides Moura and Henry, the cast also includes Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, Idris Debrand, Liz Caribel and Will Pullen.

Henry, who has Atlanta’s fourth and final season (2016-2022) slated for September, will also serve as executive producer, while book author Tafoya will serve as consulting producer for the show.

Mando, a native of Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, is best known to many fans for his memorable role as Nacho Varga in the hit Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul (2015-2022).

The classic AMC drama just wrapped its six-season run in August 2022.

After beginning his career in theater in his hometown of Salvador, Brazil, Moura began to grace the big screen and eventually made it into leading man status.

Less than two years later, Moura landed the role of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix crime drama series Narco (2015-2016), which ran for three seasons.

He would make his international debut in the sci-fi film, Elysium (2013), opposite Matt Damon and Jodie Foster, which earned him some critical acclaim.

He briefly reprized his role as Escobar in a cameo in the companion series Narcos: Mexico (2018), but also directed two of the episodes.

Moura also appeared in another Apple TV+ production, the thriller series Shining Girls (2022), alongside Elisabeth Moss, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.