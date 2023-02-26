Entertainment
Michael Mando “FIRED from new Apple TV+ series after clash with his co-star”
Actor Michael Mando reportedly fired fromRidley Scott’s upcoming Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring after he had an on-set clash with an unnamed co-star.
THRreported the news on Friday, although details about what led to the alleged altercation were not disclosed.
A source told the outlet that the producers tried to rectify the situation, but ultimately made the decision to let Mando go and recast the role.
The role of Manny Cespedes will now be played by actor Wagner Moura, who is best known for his roles in Netflix’s Narcos and the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls.
Production on Sinking Spring began in February in Philadelphia, but it’s unclear how much footage will need to be redone after Mando’s departure.
Actor Michael Mando (left) has reportedly been fired from Ridley Scott’s upcoming Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring after he had an on-set clash with an unnamed co-star. The role of Manny Cespedes will now be played by actor Wagner Moura (right), who is best known for his roles in Netflix’s Narcos and The Gray Man
Scott, 85, will serve as director of at least one of the eight episodes and executive producer, through his Scott Free Productions, while Peter Craig will serve as writer, executive producer and director of one episode of his television debut.
Among Craig’s Hollywood credits: he co-wrote the story idea for Top Gun: Maverick with Justin Marks, and co-wrote the screenplay for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015), Bad Boys For Life (2020) and Batman (2022).
As for Scott, his storied career as a filmmaker includes directing such classics as Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982), Thelma & Louise (1991), Gladiator (2000), Hannibal (2001), Prometheus (2012), The Martian (2015) and Alien: Pact (2017).
Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, Sinking Spring follows two longtime friends from Philadelphia who pose as Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents to rob a country home, then ultimately have to deal with the consequences. of their actions when it turns out they had robbed a major narcotics operation.
Newcomer Moura will play Manny Cespedes, a kind-hearted friend of Ray (Brian Tyree Henry), whom he first met when they spent time together at Youth Authority.
Besides Moura and Henry, the cast also includes Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, Idris Debrand, Liz Caribel and Will Pullen.
Henry, who has Atlanta’s fourth and final season (2016-2022) slated for September, will also serve as executive producer, while book author Tafoya will serve as consulting producer for the show.
Mando, a native of Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, is best known to many fans for his memorable role as Nacho Varga in the hit Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul (2015-2022).
The classic AMC drama just wrapped its six-season run in August 2022.
After beginning his career in theater in his hometown of Salvador, Brazil, Moura began to grace the big screen and eventually made it into leading man status.
Mando, a native of Quebec, Quebec, Canada, is best known to many fans for his memorable role as Nacho Varga in the hit Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul (2015-2022)
Wagner Moura starred alongside Matt Damon and Jodie Foster in the sci-fi film Elysium (2013)
Less than two years later, Moura landed the role of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix crime drama series Narco (2015-2016), which ran for three seasons.
He would make his international debut in the sci-fi film, Elysium (2013), opposite Matt Damon and Jodie Foster, which earned him some critical acclaim.
Less than two years later, Moura landed the role of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix crime drama series Narco (2015-2016), which ran for three seasons.
He briefly reprized his role as Escobar in a cameo in the companion series Narcos: Mexico (2018), but also directed two of the episodes.
Moura also appeared in another Apple TV+ production, the thriller series Shining Girls (2022), alongside Elisabeth Moss, Phillipa Soo, Chris Chalk, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11791719/Michael-Mando-FIRED-new-Apple-TV-series-following-clash-star.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 2 Women’s Swimming and Diving wins Big 12 Championship
- Sofia Vergara dazzles in a bodycon dress for a major announcement
- No. 8 Ohio State swept by No. 1 Minnesota, set course for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
- Pop-up women’s fashion store to open in Penarth
- ISU women’s tennis falls 5-2 to Xavier in first game of the weekend | Sport
- Download Robot Room Cleaner TENOKE for free
- Go Over The Edge TENOKE Free Download
- Kim Kardashian Takes Milan by Storm in Bodycon Snakeskin Dress
- Where and when might the next major earthquakes occur?
- Download Bumblebee Little Bee Adventure TENOKE game for free
- China to host Belarusian leader, raising concerns over Ukraine
- The “Akron Holy War” series ended