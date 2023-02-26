North Korea warns parents who let their children watch Hollywood movies they will be sent to prison camps

Parents in North Korea who allow their children to watch Hollywood blockbusters have been warned it will be sent to prison camps amid a Western media crackdown in the country, officials said.

Although in the past, parents could get away with a serious warning if their children were caught in possession of foreign media.

Pyongyang has now stepped up its efforts to get rid of all foreign media from the East Asian country, telling parents they will be severely punished if their children are caught watching illicit foreign films.

Inminban, neighborhood watch meetings, are set up to inform parents that no tolerance will be shown to those who allow their children to be exposed to Western content, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

The parent of a child caught watching foreign movies or TV programs will be sent to a labor camp for six months, but their children will have to serve a five-year sentence.

The country’s dictator, Kim Jong-un, has tightened restrictions on imported popular culture for fear that younger generations will be exposed to outside influences

The telegraph reported that those found talking, dancing or singing “like a South Korean” will also serve a six-month sentence, with their parents serving a similar sentence.

Citing sources inside the country, reports say parents are urged to educate their children “properly” in the state’s socialist ideals.

Foreign media, especially anything considered “Western”, is strictly banned in North Korea – which brainwashes its people to support the ruling regime.

It is believed that the eradication of imported media and popular culture was based on the fear that younger generations in North Korea would be influenced when exposed to external sources.

Kim Jong-un views South Korea as an American puppet state and is sensitive to all its media crossing the border.

The FRG was told by the source: “The host of the meeting emphasizes parental responsibility, saying raising children starts at home.

“If parents do not educate their children moment by moment, they will dance and sing about capitalism and become anti-socialists.”

A death sentence can be expected for anyone found guilty of distributing contraband videos.

Parents who allow their children to watch Hollywood films in North Korea will be sent to prison camps (stock image)

Last year, in October, two teenagers, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 17, were shot dead at an airfield in front of terrified residents of the town of Hyesan for watching and selling films from neighboring South Korea.

A third boy of the same age was executed alongside them for the murder of his stepmother, with locals saying the crimes were “equally evil”.

Footage has also been released of a group of children and parents sitting in front of a large crowd as their convictions are read for breaking the Rejection of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act by watching foreign films.

News of the crackdown came as state media said North Korea had tested four long-range Hwasal-2 missiles.

The move was aimed at honing its rapid reaction capabilities against “hostile forces”, the Korean Central News Agency reported.