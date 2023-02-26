



Home

Entertainment

Zeenat Aman Slams Salary Disparity in Bollywood, Recalls Her Paycheck Was Laughable Zeenat Aman shares her experience on wage disparity. She remembers how people in the industry labeled her as “the highest paid female actress”. Zeenat Aman Slams Salary Disparity in Bollywood, Recalls Her Paycheck Was Laughable There are several sectors where women have suffered from inequality, especially with regard to the pay gap. The existence of the patriarchal system is also part of the Bollywood industry, where actresses have come out to talk about the huge gap in their salaries compared to their male co-stars. Recently, the veteran actress Zeenat Amanwho is new to Instagram, has raised her voice on pay disparity through her social media post. Zeenat Aman shares her experience on wage disparity In her new Instagram post, Zeenat took a trip down memory lane to share a short BTS clip from an interview on the sets of Qurbani (1980). She pointed out that the “gender pay gap” while recalling her career when she was called “the highest paid female actress, but the disparity in the paycheck between her and her male co-stars was so huge it was laughable. Zeenat wrote: In the late 70’s Keith Adam from the Australian Broadcasting Commission came to the set of Qurbani, where I was rehearsing for Laila o Laila, and landed an interview. It’s been nearly 50 years since this footage was shot, and the industry has changed tremendously since then. The roles available to women are clearly not just ornamental anymore. What hasn’t changed is the gender pay gap. In my day, I was considered the highest paid actress, but the disparity in pay between my male co-stars and myself was so big it was laughable. Zeenat Aman is disappointed to see that even today the pay gap between men and women still exists. The Zeenat you see in this clip was quite certain that half a century would be enough to even the scales. So it disappoints me that even today women in the film industry don’t have equal pay. Women have always worked, and I really think it’s now up to our men – actors, directors, producers – to make sure their female colleagues (not just the stars) are paid fairly. It seems such a simple and obvious thing, and yet it would be groundbreaking if a man actually did it, the actress concluded. Check out Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post Zeenat Aman was in the 1980s Qurbani with Feroz Khan. The action thriller was produced and directed by Feroz Khan. The film also featured Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri and Kadar Khan. Qurbani was famous for his music, especially the songs– Aap Jaisa Koi and Laila O Laila.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/entertainment/zeenat-aman-calls-out-pay-disparity-in-bollywood-recalls-her-pay-cheque-was-laughable-5916477/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos