Deserved posthumous tribute to Ray Liotta: he already has his Hollywood star





The memory of the American actor Ray Liotta received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday Friday, in a posthumous tribute in which his daughter Karsen was present. – Advertisement – “He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother and father you could have (…) Everyone deserves a Ray in their life,” said his daughter before discovering the star . The memory of Ray Liotta, who died last year at the age of 67 and is now honored in Hollywood. Photo: Reuters – Advertisement – Also Karsen Liotta read a letter sent by American director Martin Scorsesewho could not be present, with whom the actor, who died in May 2022, worked on the film good guys (1990). “I always hoped to work with Ray again, at least once more. Now we honor his memory. Ray Liotta was truly one of the greatestif anyone deserves a new star on the Walk of Fame, it’s him,” the director wrote. the words of his colleagues The actor also attended the event Egerton Conferencewho was his partner in the series black birdand the actress Elizabeth BanksDirector of cocaine bearone of Liotta’s last projects. Karsen Liotta poses with Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton at the Walk of Fame star ceremony. Photo: Reuters “When I look at the scenes I did with him, I think they were the best of my career because he was one of those rare artists who gave their all to work. Ray inspired me deeply” , Egerton said in his speech. Banks said she was “heartbroken” that she couldn’t share the celebration with Liotta and noted “what a blessing” it has been for her to work with the actor on more than one occasion. “Even though he was known to be tough, I found him charming and a bit mischievous. It made him interesting as a person and as an actor,” Banks said. Also present at the event was her fiancé, Jacy Nittolo; his sister, Linda Matthews; Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer and director David Chase, among others. a successful career Liotta died at the age of 67 in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), where he was filming Dangerous watersby John Barr. He died in his sleep. Ray Liotta with Martin Scorsese, with whom he filmed the classic film “Goodfellas”. The actor was born in New Jersey on December 18, 1954 and became famous for something wildJonathan Demme’s famous film in which he plays the jealous ex-husband. The most important role of his career was that of Henry Hill, the protagonist of Good boys (good boys)in which he shares the poster with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Paul Sorvino. Among his extensive filmography, other films such as cop land (1997), alongside Sylvester Stallone, and Hannibal (2001), directed by Ridley Scott and starring Anthony Hopkins.

