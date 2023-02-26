Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in Far From Her, dies aged 92

Gordon Pinsent, the beloved Canadian actor whose career peaked in his 70s with an award-winning performance as a heartbroken husband in Away From Her, has died.

Pinset died Saturday night at the age of 92, his friend actor Mark Critch confirmed.

The Newfoundland native, a household name in Canada for decades after his many stage and screen appearances, shot to international prominence following his Genie Award-winning turn as Grant in Sarah Polleys, the acclaimed directorial debut.

His dignified portrayal so impressed Daniel Day-Lewis, who won the 2008 Best Actor Oscar for There Will Be Blood, that he emailed Polley praising Pinsents’ performance as one of the most amazing ever seen.

These types of congratulations tickled the lowly Pinsent. Well into the last years of his life, the actor remained mischievous, giggling and often as giddy as a schoolboy whenever praise was thrown at him.

Now, you see, I don’t talk about myself that way, so I was thrilled that it was just awesome, Pinsent laughed in an interview with The Canadian Press of Day-Lewiss’ email and continued praise. he was getting for Away From Her, especially since he didn’t get the kind of international accolades some critics said he deserved for the role.

Pinsent was suave, elegant and well-spoken, said Critch, a fellow Newfoundlander and family friend who says he became close to Pinsent after working on a YouTube project together.

Actors in Canada follow a path that (Pinsent) goes through a forest, Critch said in a phone interview.

He never forgot anything. Like he would call you on Christmas, he would call you on your birthday, he would call you on Father’s Day, and we would Facetime or call you, Critch said.

I will miss my great mentor and this hero, this giant colossus of Canadian entertainment, but I will miss my friend Gordon Pinsent from Newfoundland because he was an even better friend than he was an actor, Critch said.

Born in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, in 1930, Pinsent was the youngest of six children born to paperworker and shoemaker Stephen Pinsent and his wife, Flossie.

The actor described himself as a clumsy child who once suffered from rickets. His classmates called him Porky.

But at the age of 17, the previously shy Pinsent discovered the theater and soon appeared in stage productions in Newfoundland, then further afield in Winnipeg. Possessing a deep baritone, Pinsent also had roles in CBC radio drama and soon branched out into film and television.

In the early 1950s Pinsent took a break and joined the Canadian Army, serving for about four years.

But acting remained his true love, and he became a mainstay on some children’s shows in the early 1960s, including CBC’s The Forest Rangers. He went on to appear on dozens of Canada’s best-known television shows, including The Red Green Show, Due South, Wind at My Back and Paul Grosss H20: The Last Prime Minister.

The Pinsents movie resume was equally impressive. He wrote and starred in The Rowdyman, a Canadian classic about a troubled Newfoundlander whose best intentions go unnoticed by those closest to him.

Pinsent also had memorable roles in Who Has Seen The Wind and The Shipping News, a major Hollywood production starring Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett. Pinsent played reporter Billy Pretty in the 2001 film, and also happily gave Newfoundland accent-perfecting lessons to the rest of the cast.

In 2013, he starred in Don McKellars’ acclaimed Newfoundland comedy The Grand Seduction, which won him a Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor.

But it was Far From Her, a role that came to her at the age of 76, that truly sealed her reputation as a national institution, as Polley once described it.

The actress and director said that from the moment she finished reading Alice Munro’s short story The Bear Came Over The Mountain, she envisioned a film starring Pinsent as Grant, the husband puzzled who loses his wife of 45 years not only to Alzheimer’s disease, but also another man. Pinsent was happy to oblige.

She didn’t have much to convince, Pinsent said in a February 2007 interview. don’t always get the things that are a little more difficult. .

Far From Her was particularly poignant for him – his own wife of 45 years, actress Charmion King, died just months before the film’s mainstream release, forcing Pinsent to re-examine the many themes of silent despair explored in Far Away. from her.

It was something I didn’t necessarily lean on except in the general sense of how someone must feel at some point in life after spending so many years with a partner, Pinsent said emotionally. during the interview, conducted just weeks after Kings died of emphysema.

It’s almost impossible to grasp… how do you prepare? Where is the love going? Where are you going, leftovers?

King and Pinsent had one child together, actress Leah Pinsent. Pinsent also had two children from a previous marriage, Barry and Beverly.

Leah Pinsent was extremely close to her father, accompanying him to many events following the death of her mother and honoring him in June 2007 when he was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame. She described her dad as her true inspiration and one of my best friends at the event.

Pinsent, for his part, caused a stir with his joke about fellow Alberta rock band Nickelback inductees.

Nickelback! What can you say? I have all their LPs and 45s! he said as the crowd roared.

Pinsent’s sense of humor, in fact, was one of his most endearing qualities, and was in full effect while making Away From Her.

At a pre-Genie brunch honoring the film in March 2008, Pinsent recounted hijinks involving his co-star, Julie Christie, an animal rights activist and environmentalist.

He came on set one day and told Christie that he had bought a Prius, the celebs’ favorite eco-friendly electric automobile.

She said: Good for you, Gordon. And I told her how quiet the car was and how nice it was, and she agreed. And then I said: Good for sneaking up on baby seals! And she wasn’t too happy about that.

But for all the outpouring of praise and admiration for Pinsent in the wake of Far From Her, movie offers didn’t pour in after its release. He was denied a role in a Tom Cruise movie and turned down a role in a Luke Wilson movie.

I guess if I was out there pounding the pavement and the workrooms, there might be more to come, but that’s just not me, Pinsent said. I no longer work in the chambers. Tried this when I was younger and didn’t like it very much.

After his role in Steve McQueen’s 1968 film The Thomas Crown Affair and the role of the US President in Milos Forman’s film Colossus: The Forbin Project, Pinsent and King lived in Los Angeles for six years in an attempt to launch his career in Hollywood.

I did a lot of stuff, a couple movies, four pilots that didn’t go anywhere, but I got to play the president in Colossus, the Forman project that became kind of a cult thing with college students. So I decided to hang out there for a while, but it was because I started writing that I came back, he recalls.

I wanted to work where I wanted to live. You could spend three or four lifetimes there, just waiting for something, waiting for good material to happen.

Pinsent, in fact, wrote his novel The Rowdyman while in Los Angeles, but wanted to film it in his beloved Newfoundland. The Pinsents returned to Canada and remained there.

I had the opportunity to sell it there, but I didn’t. I wanted to do it at home, and it cost very little, it was coffee money for most movies, and it was great to be home.

All his life, in fact, the actor remained devoted to his native province, returning there two or three times a year to visit his brothers.

I kind of need to go often, Pinsent said. I started writing from that place, from that perspective. But the family was much larger; it’s gone down now, even though my nephews and nieces are half the island.

Pinsent’s passion for creation never waned in 2018, he released a short film he wrote and self-financed called Martins Hagge, about a middle-aged writer burdened with a personified version of anxiety and of depression.

I really like to write…writing is good, it’s even better than good when you reach those heights, and it’s kind of the same feeling when you play. It’s this beautiful thing where you get this zone, this peak of joy, and it reminds you of why you started it all.

-With files from Jessica Smith in Toronto

