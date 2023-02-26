‘Cocaine Bear’ is here to hit Hollywood hard

On December 22, 1985, The Associated Press reported the following from Blue Ridge, Georgia:

“Investigators searching for cocaine dropped by an air smuggler found a torn shipment of the scent powder and the remains of a bear that apparently died of a multi-million dollar high.”

The police found a sad scene.

A 175 lbs. dead black bear near a sports bag and some $2 million worth of cocaine that had been opened and strewn on a hill. The paratrooper, a former narcotics investigator from Kentucky, had died in a backyard in Knoxville, Tennessee. His unmanned plane crashed into a mountain in North Carolina. Back in Georgia, the bear, according to examiners, had overdosed.

The story is in many ways too much. Too absurd. Too 80s. Even the writers of the “Fast & Furious” movies would think that’s far-fetched. The stranger-than-fiction story quickly drifted away from the headlines, and before some started fueling the “Pablo Escobear” mythos, it remained buried in media archives.

That changed when screenwriter Jimmy Warden delivered a script called “Cocaine Bear” to producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. They were on board from page 1.

“When the movie starts, you hear the word ‘cocaine,’ you’re like I don’t know what to think about that,” Lord said. “Then when you hear the word ‘Bear,’ you’re like, I totally agree.”

Yes, “Cocaine Bear” is a real movie. It might even be a success. Ever since the trailer debuted for the very, very loosely R-rated comedy based on an Elizabeth Banks true story, it’s fueled a raging zeitgeist. At a time when much in Hollywood may seem pre-packaged, the creators of “Cocaine Bear” believe this may be an untamed exception.

“I hope the movie lives up to its title,” Banks says with a smile. “It was the goal.”

Few things on the movie calendar have captured the public imagination quite like “Cocaine Bear.” Its trailer, viewed more than 25 million times, immediately went viral. The film, itself, is like a meme brought to life, a kind of spiritual heir to “Snakes on a Plane” crossed with a fever dream of Paddington Bear. Everything about it is propelled by a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and can-you-believe-this-is-a-real-movie-wink. “I’m the bear who ate cocaine,” read one of the film’s official tweets. “This is my story.”

While most studio movies are driven by well-known intellectual property and few original comedies manage to draw audiences into theaters, “Cocaine Bear” is here to deal a blow to the status quo in Hollywood. “Cocaine Bear” is here to be bold. “Cocaine Bear” is here to party.

“You have to be theatrical to get the go-ahead. It just means you have to swing the bat a little harder,” Lord says. “In this increasingly mechanized world, things that don’t feel mechanized have really special value.”

In recent years, Miller and Lord have directed some of the most vibrant and irreverent films on screen, including “The Lego Movie”, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “The Mitchells vs the Machines”. . They like to take apart old conventions and give them an absurd and post-modern twist.

“Admittedly, this movie wasn’t commissioned by a company,” Miller laughs. “It’s something that we kind of slipped through the system. That’s how we like to do all our movies, like, ‘I can’t believe they let us get away with it .'”

Warden had been a production assistant on their 2012 action comedy “21 Jump Street.” After hearing about the 1985 story, Warden wrote the screenplay to spec and hoped his old bosses would like it. Intrigued by the possibility of the script, the producers found an unexpected welcome from Universal Pictures chief Donna Langley.

“The funny thing is, we thought it would be difficult because of the subject matter. But surprisingly, they were excited from the jump and didn’t mind watching the movie, its tone or even its title,” says Miller. “We thought at some point, someone was going to say, ‘Well, you can’t call him ‘Cocaine Bear.’ You must call it ‘A walk in the woods.'”

Since her directorial debut on “Pitch Perfect 2” in 2015, Banks has carved out a second career behind the camera. She last helmed “Charlie’s Angels” in 2019. With support from Universal and production from Lord and Miller, “Cocaine Bear” struck her as not only a viable and truly on-going project, but one in which she could marry a bloody animal attack film with a comedy.

“Most people are surprised that it’s a real thing, and very surprised that I’m the person who did it,” Banks laughs. “I just got a text from someone saying, ‘I heard about this movie and I didn’t know you made it.'”

Although the title meant that “Cocaine Bear” would be limited to certain advertising platforms, the filmmakers describe the studio as interested in delving into what sets the film apart from all the options viewers are inundated with. Nothing, it turned out, could cut through all the noise like “Cocaine Bear.”

“They like things with strong flavor. That’s the word I hear a lot in my marketing meetings,” Banks says. “It’s getting harder and harder to find exciting things theatrically. The hope was that we were doing something that people needed to leave their homes to see.”

The film, itself, takes the basis of the real story and imagines what could have happened if the bear did not die quickly but rampaged to coke in a national forest, terrorizing park rangers, campers and drug dealers searching for the lost. dispatch. After a first taste, the bear goes after more cocaine with all Yogi’s zeal chasing a picnic basket.

The bear, named Cokie, was a CGI concoction created by Weta FX with Allen Henry, a stuntman and student of Andy Serkis, performing motion capture. He wore all black and walked on all fours with prosthetic arms. The rest of the cast includes Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson and Ray Liotta. It’s one of Liotta’s last performances before his death in May, and one that harkens back to his cocaine-like performance in “Goodfellas.”

“I said this movie was very risky. The risk was this: I was never going to have the main character of the movie on the set of the movie,” Banks said. “That’s really what scared me the most. If the bear didn’t work, the movie fell apart.”

Lord and Miller hope there is a growing awareness within the film industry that boldly original films can pack theaters. Lord cites Oscar favorite “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” as recent evidence.

“It could win best picture and it’s the craziest idea there is,” Lord says. “For the scale of this film, it’s a huge success. What we’re looking for is to demonstrate that these films can be original and fun and surprising and they can be hits.”

“I can’t think of a movie that came out last year that might not have been a little better if there had been a cocaine-fueled bear running amok as part of it,” adds Miller. “Imagine if ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ had a big bear biting off this guy’s fingers.”

If successful, “Cocaine Bear” could of course become a franchise in its own right. A sequel is not out of the question. “LSD tattoo”? “Quaalude turtle”? The banks, for now, are postponing.

“Someone will put something in the AI ​​chat bot and it will spit out something ridiculous and the internet will write it for us.”