Mother and Child: During Installation, ACWC Executive Director Shares Her Personal Story | Entertainment

PERRY When Jacqueline Swaby, executive director of the Wyoming County Arts Council, said goodbye to Jamaica, her home, on August 10, 1985, she wept.
I was just a mess, she said, pointing to a Jamaican airport chair leaning against the wall of the East India screening room. My mother literally held me on her lap, in an airport chair, and gave me permission to cry, while encouraging me to be brave.
Swaby’s story is told in the exhibition My Mother, My Child in the East India Screening Room.
Although some of this is personal, it could be the story of many Caribbean women who have come to this country, she said.
Each part of the display has a small description giving an overview of Swabys history, with a longer and more general description about Caribbean women upon entering the room.
There are depictions of Jamaican society, of Swaby life, in the small space. On a table sits a bowl of sweet potatoes that Americans call yams.
It was a quintessential Saturday night experience growing up, she said. My mom made sweet potato pudding for church every Sunday. It was an integral part of the church experience after Sunday school.
Swaby said she remembered sitting in the kitchen on her little stool, helping to incorporate the potato and coconut.
The mortar and pestle next to the sweet potatoes represent the crushing of corn and other spices. She said that in Jamaica there were huge mortars that ground corn to make asham. Sugar has been added to it to make it a treat. There was also bammy, a Jamaican national dish, made from cassava.
Of course, because we have a very strong British influence, we drank a lot of tea in Jamaica, Swaby said. My parents drank a lot of tea.
This is the first time that Swaby has organized an exhibition like this.
Our journey, our stories and our lives have helped write the history of the African American experience and continue to weave the fabric of American history, she said.
Swaby admitted that she had always been afraid to do something like this in the community. However, as she got older, she became braver. Swaby said she thought it could be the story of many Caribbean women who came to America. Finally, she said that often when Black History Month is celebrated, all that focus is on famous people.
You never hear these intimate stories, and I wanted to make it very intimate and personal, she said.
Swaby said his ultimate goal is to educate and foster understanding. She said she thinks some of the stories in her culture today could be written differently if there was more understanding.
We are so much more alike than different, Swaby said. We feel emotions, we plant gardens together. We laugh together. There are so many ways we are alike. This is what I want to emphasize and share.
Visitors can view the exhibit until March 1. Gallery and office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. ACWC is located at 31 S. Main St. in Perry.
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.