WATCH Shreyas Iyer & Sharduls Impromptu Bollywood Performance Shared By Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanshree Goes Viral





Shardul Thakur Wedding – IND vs AUS: Dhanshree Verma, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, recently shared a funny video on her social media of…

Marriage Shardul Thakur – IND versus AUS:Dhanshree Verma, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, recently shared a funny video on her social media of Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur’s wedding festivities. In the video, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer can be seen singing the popular romantic Bollywood song while having fun. Dhanshree shared the funny moment on Instagram and captioned the video as “Let’s Kickstart” and tagged Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer. Follow India vs Australia live updates with INSIDESPORT.IN. Shreyas Iyer attended Shardul Thakur’s wedding festivities.

The duo sang a romantic Bollywood song.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma shared the video on Instagram. Also Read: Shardul Thakur Wedding: Team Indias LORD Shardul Thakur Wedding in 2 Days, Dance to Jhingaat Song with Family and Friends, Watch Video- Shardul Thakur Wedding: Impromptu Bollywood performance of Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur shared by Dhanshree goes viral, check out The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the two Indian cricketers enjoying a lighthearted moment during the wedding celebrations. The duo can be seen singing the song ‘Tum Jo Mera Saath Do while standing together and enjoying each other’s company. The cricketers’ impromptu performance was well received by fans, who praised their singing skills and the lighthearted atmosphere of the event. The video shared by Dhanshree of Shardul Thakur’s wedding festivities added another feather to his cap. Her followers were quick to react to the video, with many praising the event’s fun atmosphere and candid moment. The video also got a lot of attention from cricket fans, who are excited to see their favorite cricketers enjoying themselves off the pitch. Shardul Thakur Wedding: Impromptu Bollywood performance of Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur shared by Dhanshree goes viral, check out Dhanshree Verma, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal is a well-known social media influencer and dancer. She has gained popularity in recent years for her impressive dance moves and entertaining videos. Her Instagram page is filled with videos of her dancing to popular Bollywood songs and showcasing her talent. She has also collaborated with several popular Indian celebrities and has many fans on social media. Both Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer are promising young talents in the Indian cricket team who are known for their impressive performances on the pitch. The video shared by Dhanshree shows another side of the cricketers, highlighting their fun personalities and ability to let loose and have a good time. It’s heartwarming to see our favorite athletes having fun and taking a break from their busy schedules. The fun atmosphere of the event and the lightheartedness of the cricketers gave fans reason to smile. Shardul Thakur Wedding: Impromptu Bollywood performance of Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur shared by Dhanshree goes viral, check out Related

