Montana actor is releasing a new indie film





GREAT FALLS “The Year of the Dog” is a new independent film from co-directors Andy McGinn, Michael Peterson and Rob Grabow, who also co-stars in the film. Grabow has family living in Livingston, Montana since the 1880s. His ties to the area inspired him to shoot this recent project in Montana with a crew of mostly Montana natives. It’s a Montana story, but it also has universal themes about connection and overcoming adversity and addiction. And we wanted to give a voice to it all. We had a really good crew around us, and it was almost exclusively a cast and crew from Montana, says Grabow. The film had its national premiere on February 24 in theaters in 26 states. Projections of year of the dog can be seen locally in Anaconda, Conrad, Choteau, Missoula and Polson. The film centers on a character named Matt, an alcoholic who tries to string together 30 days of sobriety so he can fulfill his dying mother’s wish; see Matt sober. While on a retreat at his friends’ property outside of a small town in Montana, Matt encounters a stray Siberian Husky named Yupik. The man and the dog endear each other, saving each other in the process. Michael Spears and Jon Proudstar of Reservoir Dogs fame play supporting roles on the project. Yupik, the Siberian Husky, is called Caleb in real life. He’s a rescue dog, discovered by Jon Van Dyke, an acclaimed animal trainer who specializes in animating animals for the screen. It’s about getting the dog to interact and be confident and comfortable on the set. And Caleb was super confident. Huskies have this outgoing personality. A lot of what you see in the movie is just Rob and Caleb playing against each other, Van Dyke says. He’s the toughest dog I’ve ever worked with in decades and decades. But for some reason, I really like it. I like this brand because I think it makes them very good actors. In keeping with the rescue theme, five percent of the film’s proceeds will go to support animal shelters across the country. We thought it was really important that we donate a percentage of proceeds to other rescues to raise awareness about this, because he has this intrinsic value to him that people have missed, says Grabow. It’s kind of the theme of the story, is that we all have something really special about us that we miss. Since the film’s test screens and public premiere plummeted, Rob says he and the team have received an outpouring of support. You make a movie and you hope people see it. And the key in this case is the people who come after who have struggled with addiction or who have struggled to find sobriety. Coming and sharing that this movie felt real to them, like they felt seen in the movie, he says. Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Owen . TENDENCY FOLLOW KRTV

