‘Everything Everywhere’ Wins Multiple Awards With Hollywood Producers Win





Los Angeles (AFP) “Everything Everywhere All At Once” was named Best Picture by Hollywood producers on Saturday, as the sci-fi multiverse leaps from victory to victory at awards shows ahead of next month’s Oscars.

The latest award for the surreal film about an immigrant family that owns a laundromat who battle an interdimensional demon – which has become a darling of the Tinseltown awards circuit in recent weeks – dealt a blow to the hopes of rivals such as “Top Gun: Nonconformist.” Top honors for “Everything Everywhere” at the star-studded Producers Guild Awards gala in Beverly Hills follow similar trophies from key directors and critics groups, and position it as the film to beat at the Oscars on March 12. “You guys are crazy. It’s crazy ! said producer Jonathan Wang, as he was joined on stage by stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The PGA Award is widely regarded as the most accurate predictor of each year’s Best Picture Oscar – Hollywood’s most coveted award. Twelve of the last 15 films to win the top Producers Award have won Best Picture at the Oscars, including the last two winners – ‘CODA’ and ‘Nomadland’. At this year’s Oscars, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” takes on Cruise’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Fabelmans” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise – who attended the PGA Gala, where a victory could have helped launch his own hopes for a first-ever Oscar next month – had to settle for a career achievement award. The star recalled a childhood where he would “sneak” into movie theaters, and his career breakthrough success with “Taps” in 1981, when he realized the film was “just something that I absolutely was sure I want to do for the rest of my life. “Now here I am and here we are all these years later,” he told the assembled producers. “I will continue to do whatever I can to contribute and help this industry and this art form that I love,” said Cruise, 60, who received a standing ovation. ‘Maverick’, the long-awaited sequel about US Navy daredevil pilots, has been widely hailed for bringing audiences back to theaters after the pandemic hiatus, earning $1.5 billion in the world. But he has now failed to win several major awards from Tinseltown. “Navalny,” a film on the wall about imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, won the award for best documentary on Saturday. Oscar favorite ‘Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro’ won Best Animated Feature, a category it topped throughout this year’s awards season – despite its dark tone and macabre themes of war, fascism and grief. Saturday’s PGAs, voted on by some 8,000 producers, honor TV as well as film, with “The White Lotus” winning best drama, “The Bear” for comedy and “The Dropout” for limited series. AFP 2023

