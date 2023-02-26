8 actors of the method who promise never to act with the method again

Method Acting, also known as The Method, is an acting technique derived from Stanslavski’s system and focuses more on the character’s internal motivation and emotion rather than external expressions. In America, Lee Strasberg was a great practitioner and instructor of The Method.





Many of Hollywood’s most well-known and beloved actors are users of Method Acting, and as their acting process (which, along with Method Acting, is usually very intense) is increasingly explained, a great debate broke out among the fans. Many call the processes harmful in Method Acting, and many Hollywood actors who have had their own experience with The Method have reached out to share their two cents.

1 Meryl Streep

Image via 20th Century Studios

Meryl Streep is one of the most famous and beloved actors of all time. She is known for her versatility and adaptability as a performer and has received numerous awards during her career. She has been seen on stage and on screen, and has been nominated for 21 Academy Awards (setting a record).

RELATED: 10 Of Meryl Streep’s Best Supporting Performances Of All Time

In one of his most famous roles in The devil wears Prada, she played Miranda Priestly, the editor of Runway. In the movie, she explained that she used the acting method for his time on film and never once broke character. However, since then, she has never used this technique again due to her misery on set.

2 Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is one of the highest paid actors in the world and has received tons of awards, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. She was seen in Devil’s advocate, Mad Max: Fury Road, and in huge roles. Best known for his commercially successful action movies, Theron is used to high intensity on set.

RELATED: 30 Method Action Moments That Went Too Far

She explains that in her process, there must be a clear separation between her and the character. She also explained that at the start of her career, she got too attached to her character to put on a good performance but over time found it exhausting. She now says she is disciplined and “too lazy”.

3 Sebastian Stan

Image via Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan is one of the most popular actors of the last decade, along with Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stan shared that he’s not a fan of method acting at all and prefers to use his own approach when inhabiting a character.

RELATED: ‘Thunderbolts’: Sebastian Stan Reveals He Hasn’t Seen the Script Yet

Although he never stated that he had explicitly tried Method Acting, it’s quite possible that he dipped his toes into it in the professional world. He said he doesn’t believe in performing “chaos” in order to play and that those who practice the method are only torturing themselves.

4 Samuel L. Jackson

Image via Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson is a widely recognized and influential actor and producer. He has appeared in a variety of stage and film productions, most notably portraying Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackson explained that before going to work, he already emotionally mapped out everything for his character and knows everything he needs to do to get the job done.

He explained that actors who are so invested don’t seem to have a good time and that the job should be fun and enjoy pretend play. Although he never explicitly stated that he had tried the method, he definitely experienced it. He then explains that a safe space is necessary for the work and that the actors of the method often violate it.

5 Will Smith

The cool prince himself, Will Smith, weighed in on Method Acting and his experience. Smith is known to be one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars and has been seen in movies and TV shows like men in black And The prince of Bel-Air.

Regarding Method Acting, he wrote in his book Will be that he tried to act methodically and will never try again. He explained that in the film SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION, he went overboard in character and felt like he was reprogramming his mind. He quickly realized the mind games he was playing and vowed never to return to Method Acting again.

6 Jon Berntal

Picture via HBO

Jon Berntal played Detective Wayne Jenkins in We own this town and portrayed Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead. He explained that while filming We own this townhe studied at the Moscow Art Theater (Stanislavski’s home) and tried Method Acting as part of his training.

He argued that this type of process is not what Stanislavksi had in mind and that the current state of The Method has no advantage for her. Bernthal makes a good point because there are many, many dangers in Method Acting. The actor is quite successful and you have to understand him by the solid arguments he puts forward on technique.

7 Claire Danish

Claire Danish is the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress, known for her roles in my so called life, CountryAnd Romeo + Juliet. She explained that Method Acting would make her miserable. She understands acting isn’t easy, and over time she’s learned to lessen her grip on her personal attachment to her work and the emotional impact it can have.

RELATED: Jesse Eisenberg & Claire Danes on ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ and His Unique Exploration of Relationships

Although she has never explicitly stated that she has practiced the method in her life, the Danes have certainly had her experience in certain aspects of the technique when trying to find which process is most effective for her as a interpreter.

8 Jake Gyllenhaal

Image via Marvel Studios

Jake Gyllenhaalon an episode of Saturday Night Live, that he felt he needed to be a serious method actor to win awards and be taken seriously in the industry. However, over time he found that when he tried to implement The Method in his process of Somnambulist was a little detrimental.

Gyllenhaal then realized that acting should be fun, silly, and like pretend play. Then he argued that Method Acting can sometimes take away the joy overall work and performance. Plus, Gyllenhaal is such a strong and successful actor that hearing him explain his own point of view in the debate is a big deal.

NEXT: 10 Best Movies You Didn’t Know The Actor Went To