Southern California revels in rare snowfall as record winter storm intensifies





A slow-moving winter storm intensified over California on Friday local time, triggering the first blizzard warning for parts of the Los Angeles area in 30 years and creating the extraordinary sight of snowflakes swirling around the iconic Hollywood sign. Key points: A low-pressure system pushed out of the Arctic causes freezing winter storms in parts of the United States

Los Angeles residents saw snow fall on the Hollywood sign on Friday, while San Francisco broke a 132-year-old temperature record Experts say powerful winter storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change Snow and freezing rain entered the state from the north, where they dumped about 10 inches of powder on Portland, Oregon, earlier in the week. California snow was heaviest in the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and Coast Mountains. But even residents of the low-lying foothills of California’s central coast and the San Francisco Bay Area woke up Friday morning to several inches of snow. “The last time we saw snow like this at low elevations was in 2011,” said Sarah McCorkle, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist in Monterey, Calif. “It’s a relatively rare occurrence.” San Francisco also broke a 132-year-old record for the lowest February 24 temperature ever documented, as the mercury dropped to 4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, breaking the previous record set in 1891. San Francisco on Friday broke a 132-year-old cold temperature record. ( AP Photo: Jeff Chiu ) A huge low-pressure system originating in the Arctic was responsible for the unusual conditions, said Bryan Jackson, forecaster at the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. In a sight that must have delighted many Los Angeles residents, snowflakes even fell around the Hollywood sign atop Mount Lee in the hills above the city, known for its sunny days and palm trees. At an elevation of 457 meters, the sign with its giant white block lettering visible for miles around the city was near the threshold for snow formation during the storm, Mr Jackson said. On Friday, the Hollywood sign is seen through a mixture of fog and dusty snow. ( Reuters: Aude Guerrucci ) Craig Robert Young, an actor who starred in the TV series Charmed and The Last Ship, lives in the Hollywood Hills within sight of the famous sign. He said he was surprised to see snow swirling there. “I moved here from the UK 20 years ago, and haven’t seen snow since,” said Young, 46. “I actually had a snowball fight. It took me back to my childhood.” In neighboring San Bernardino County, the sheriff’s office posted a video clip on Twitter showing deputies lying in the snow, flapping their arms and legs to make “snow angels”, while urging residents to stay safe. off the roads. “We are at the mercy of heaven” Snowy road conditions and high winds prompted the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and state transportation officials to close Interstate 5, a major freeway connecting Los Angeles to northern parts of the state, the along a 64 kilometer stretch of mountain known as the Grapevine. It was unclear how long the closure would last, according to CHP officer Anthony Daulton. “We are at the mercy of heaven right now,” he said. A separate storm that hit the U.S. Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes regions earlier this week blew into the Atlantic on Friday after crossing New England, the weather service said. More than 750,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Michigan, remain without power. Even before the latest storm, much of California experienced an unusually rainy and cold winter, starting with a series of killer “atmospheric river” storms that triggered widespread flooding, downed trees and triggered mudslides. in a state long plagued by drought and forest fires. Powerful winter storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change and are becoming more frequent and intense, experts say. Reuters

