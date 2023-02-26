Connect with us

Southern California revels in rare snowfall as record winter storm intensifies

A slow-moving winter storm intensified over California on Friday local time, triggering the first blizzard warning for parts of the Los Angeles area in 30 years and creating the extraordinary sight of snowflakes swirling around the iconic Hollywood sign.

Snow and freezing rain entered the state from the north, where they dumped about 10 inches of powder on Portland, Oregon, earlier in the week.

California snow was heaviest in the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and Coast Mountains.

But even residents of the low-lying foothills of California’s central coast and the San Francisco Bay Area woke up Friday morning to several inches of snow.

“The last time we saw snow like this at low elevations was in 2011,” said Sarah McCorkle, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist in Monterey, Calif.

“It’s a relatively rare occurrence.”

San Francisco also broke a 132-year-old record for the lowest February 24 temperature ever documented, as the mercury dropped to 4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, breaking the previous record set in 1891.

A long lens view of a steep city street divided by streetcar tracks in San Francisco. The street is wet with rain.
San Francisco on Friday broke a 132-year-old cold temperature record.(AP Photo: Jeff Chiu)

A huge low-pressure system originating in the Arctic was responsible for the unusual conditions, said Bryan Jackson, forecaster at the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

In a sight that must have delighted many Los Angeles residents, snowflakes even fell around the Hollywood sign atop Mount Lee in the hills above the city, known for its sunny days and palm trees.

At an elevation of 457 meters, the sign with its giant white block lettering visible for miles around the city was near the threshold for snow formation during the storm, Mr Jackson said.

A tree-lined hill shrouded in fog and snow. The letters HOLLYWOOD are visible on the side of the hill.
On Friday, the Hollywood sign is seen through a mixture of fog and dusty snow.(Reuters: Aude Guerrucci)

Craig Robert Young, an actor who starred in the TV series Charmed and The Last Ship, lives in the Hollywood Hills within sight of the famous sign.

He said he was surprised to see snow swirling there.

“I moved here from the UK 20 years ago, and haven’t seen snow since,” said Young, 46.

“I actually had a snowball fight. It took me back to my childhood.”

In neighboring San Bernardino County, the sheriff’s office posted a video clip on Twitter showing deputies lying in the snow, flapping their arms and legs to make “snow angels”, while urging residents to stay safe. off the roads.

“We are at the mercy of heaven”

Snowy road conditions and high winds prompted the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and state transportation officials to close Interstate 5, a major freeway connecting Los Angeles to northern parts of the state, the along a 64 kilometer stretch of mountain known as the Grapevine.

