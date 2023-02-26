Entertainment
Why China is courting Hollywood again
Until a few years ago, Hollywood dominated Chinese cinemas. In the People’s Republic, Marvels superhero antics were peoples favorite. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame took more than 4 billion RMB (510 million) at Chinese counters. This success could partly explain why the Chinese Communist Party continued to ban Marvel movies for the next three years. The real heroes should be Chinese.
Other Hollywood hits such as Top Gun: Maverick And Spider-Man: No Coming Home were also denied entry into the Chinese market. A new Film Administration Office, established in 2018 and headed by a Xi loyalist, has brought film distribution closer to the party line. Last year, only 29 American films were released in China; compared to 73 in 2018. A estimate put away China-shaped for Hollywood at $2 billion. American filmmakers were about to lose hope.
But everything changes with the end of zero Covid. This month, Marvel came off the blacklist as Beijing approves the Chinese release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever And Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It comes after Avatar: The Way of the Water was allowed to run during the Chinese New Year period.
Chinese filmmakers may also be getting a break. Their films are still frequently censored for their political or cultural insensitivity (the CCP is prudish about sex and suicide). But there’s a new head at the Film Administration Bureau: Mao Yu, 57, is a graduate of the Beijing Film Academy (the same school that trained some of China’s greatest directors). Industry insiders see him as someone with more empathy for filmmakers than his loyalist predecessor (now Sichuan party secretary).
What else has changed? The Semafor outlet reports that former Disney CEO Bob Chapek lobbied China’s Ambassador to Washington Qin Gang early last year. Qin is now China’s foreign minister, a promotion from DC’s job for sure, but Chapek is unlikely to have been the reason for the U-turn.
It’s more that Beijing is desperate for the company. After three years without Covid and the lowest GDP growth figures last year since the start of economic reforms in China, the CCP must restart the economy. Stronger measures were needed to boost spending, President Xi said in December, while pledging to help more private and foreign businesses. It is a message that he say again at the Politburo meeting this week. In real estate, technology and now entertainment, the government is trying to evoke the Deng era of economic pragmatism, at least while the economy is getting back on its feet.
Chinese provinces are encouraging home buying (the economy of communist states relies heavily on the real estate market), while the CCP has loosened its grip on tech companies, such as Didi Chuxing, a ride-sharing app. If it hadn’t been for the pesky spy balloon, which canceled his visit to Beijing, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken would have heard all about how China is open for business again. (Do you believe messaging is another issue? Chinese investor confidence has been shaken by the recent disappearance of banker Bao Fan. He said he was helping authorities with an investigation).
And yet, the issue of this year’s economic recovery could be existential for the CCP. Three years of zero Covid have impoverished families and destroyed livelihoods. Public anger erupted last November with the nationwide protests, but that’s probably only the height of frustration.
For now, people are not demanding accountability to hold the CCP accountable for its mishandling of the pandemic. After all, almost everyone has been sick, recovering from Covid and/or just trying to enjoy life post-lockdown (there are signs of revenge, January box office spending topped records with 10.1 billion RMB revenue (1.2 billion)). But if the economy does not explode this year, public opinion could easily turn against Beijing.
More Marvel movies might help solve the morale problem (bread and circuses and all), though Hollywood should remember that the Chinese market isn’t free. The censors may have slacked off, but they still hold the key to the domestic box office.
As film producer Chris Fenton points out, China’s openness makes Hollywood continue to be tame when it comes to portraying China. So Maverick won’t be fighting the Chinese Communists anytime soon. But the shifting geopolitical landscape means the days of the most blatant appeasement are over (like the excision of chunks of a finished film to please Beijing censors). This kind of behavior will now put the studios in trouble on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher has previously said he wants to bring the outgoing Disney CEO to testify before his new select committee on China.
It’s a new world out there. Above all, all Hollywood pollyannas should beware: Welcoming Western films back is a calculated (and likely temporary) move by Beijing to boost the economy and public morale post-zero-Covid. And just like with zero Covid, when it comes to CCP policies, you never know when it might be curtains.
