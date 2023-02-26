Samantha’s 13-year journey from Kollywood to Bollywood…!

Actress samantha has completed 13 years since her film debut, now let’s see her 13-year journey. Actress Samantha’s father is a Telugu and her mother is a Malayali. But actress Samantha was born and raised in Chennai. She completed her schooling in Pallavaram. After that, she completed her college education at Stella Mary’s College. A grown girl born in Pallavaram, Chennai is now heading to Bollywood. Actress Samantha has completed 13 years since her film debut. Now let’s take a look at his 13-year journey.

This is Menon – Latest Updates, Photos, Videos are just a click away, CLICK NOW’>gautham menon which featured actress samantha as a heroine. Samantha starred alongside Naga Chaitanya in the Telugu version of her film Vinnaithandi Varuvaya. She also made an appearance as Simbu’s friend in the Tamil film Vinnaithandi Varuvaya. As her first film, she had enigmatic success and samantha had more heroine chances. Subsequently, samantha acted alongside Atharva in the Tamil film Bana Kathadi directed by Badri Venkatesh. Although it’s a low-budget film, Samantha’s performance in the film has caused quite a stir. Especially since the songs in the movie became a hit on another level, the movie also became a hit. samantha starred in moscow Vin kaveri then started to focus on telugu movies. There, samantha elevated her star status by starring in films by top directors like brindavanam directed by Vamsi, Naan E by Rajamouli, followed by Kaththi and Theri with Vijay in kollywood, Anjaan with Suriya, Thangamagan with dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan in Seemaraja. With this, Samantha joined the list of the best heroines. While she was at the top of the cinema, samantha made a shock by marrying the telugu actor naga Chaitanya. Especially after her marriage, the films U-Turn, Super Deluxe, O Baby, Majili and Irumbu Thirai, in which she starred, reached another level, and Samantha’s market began to increase at jet speed. The Telugu remake of 96 was a total flop there. Due to the corona curfew imposed after the movie, samantha and her distressed husband naga chaitanya had a disagreement and both divorced in 2021. Samantha, who started focusing on acting after her divorce, reestablished herself in the market by performing the article song very attractively in Pushpa. After that, Samantha started getting Bollywood film opportunities as the films Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal and Yashoda, in which she appeared, were successful. samantha, who suffered from this rare disease, has not been able to participate in the filming for 4 months. Samantha, who is gradually recovering, is training hard to prove herself a lion once again and waiting to make a comeback. His historical film Shakunthalam is released on April 14. In this case, wishes are pouring in for actress Samantha, who has now completed 13 years of cinema. samantha, who posted about it on Twitter, said she understands all the love. Such love is what keeps her going. We are what she is now and always will be. It looks like it just started but it’s been 13 years.