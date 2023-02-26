Cruise, “Everything Everywhere” rewarded at the producer awards | Culture & Leisure

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) Tom Cruise was honored for his nearly three decades of work as a producer, and Everything everywhere all at once cemented its status as a favorite for the Best Picture Oscar by winning the top prize at Saturday night’s Producers Guild of America Awards.
We love you! We love you! another Oscar favorite and one of the film’s stars, Ke Huy Quanshouted happily from the stage as Jonathan Wang and the other producers of the multiversal comedy-drama accepted the award for best theatrical film.
The award has proven to be perhaps the best predictor of who will take home the highest honor at the Oscars, with four of the last five and 11 of the last 14 PGA winners taking home the best picture.
PGA wins by CODA last year and nomadland in 2021, stand out as favorites before winning best picture.
The strong possibility of a big party on Sunday Screen Actors Guild Awards could additionally score Everything Everywhere as the movie to beat at the March 12 Oscars.
Cruise the actor caused a stir inside and out with his show appearance at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, but his producing career beginning in 1996 with “Mission: Impossible” won him the David Award. O. Selznick at the PGAs, a lifetime achievement honor previously awarded to Steven Spielberg, Kevin Feige, Mary Parent and Brian Grazer.
All my life I’ve wanted to make movies,” Cruise said, dressed in a tuxedo with his hair pushed to the length he wore in Mission: Impossible 2. “I wanted to travel the world and live the adventure.”
Cruise opened up about his film debut in 1981’s Taps when he was 18 and how producer Stanley Jaffe let him participate every step of the way.
I was sure it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said.
Cruise thanked Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the 1986 original Top Gun and his producing partner of last year’s Top Gun: Maverick, which was also nominated for the PGA Award and is up for the Best Picture Oscar.
You opened the door for me, Cruise told Bruckheimer. You welcomed me and I will be eternally grateful to you.
Since the first Mission: Impossible, Cruise has been a regular producer on the films he starred in, including Vanilla Sky, The Last Samurai, “Jack Reacher” and the other five films in the Mission: Impossible franchise.
He paid tribute in his acceptance to many other mentors and partners, including Spielberg and former Paramount CEO Sherry Lansing, who presented the award.
You all gave me the adventurous life I wanted, he said.
Cruise gave a closing shout out to all audiences, who I work for first and foremost, thank you for letting me entertain you.
Other films honored by the PGA include Navalny, which won Best Documentary Feature, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which won Best Animated Film, and Till, which won the Stanley Prize. Kramer award for a production or producer that enlightens and educates the public on important social issues. issues.
In the PGA TV categories, The Bear won Best Comedy, The White Lotus won Best Drama, Lizzos Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won Best Reality Series or competition, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy won Non-Fiction Series, The Dropout won Best Limited Series, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won Best TV Movie.
Mindy Kaling received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television for her work producing shows such as The Mindy Project, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Never Have I Ever, Velma and The Office.
I am a child of immigrants and this has unexpectedly become my secret weapon, Kaling said.
BJ Novak, her former Office co-writer and co-star, presented Kaling with the award, saying she cared about characters that others didn’t care enough to put on TV, and that they cared about things that other people on TV didn’t care about. “