Apparently, Sufism has had a profound impact on Bollywood, influencing everything from the themes explored in films to the music and poetry used in soundtracks. Bollywood’s fascination with Sufism reflects the enduring influence of the Sufi branch of Islam on Indian culture and art. But the real question is, is the fascination right? Does it make the Bharat film industry and culture inclusive? Let’s explore why adding Sufism is a successful socio-cultural formula for Bollywood. And why did he bring irreversible socio-psychological perversion and ignorance?

Bollywood wears Sufi Jama

One of the most famous Bollywood films that incorporates Sufi themes is the 2006 film “Fanaa”, directed by Kunal Kohli. The film tells the story of a young woman named Zooni, played by Kajol, who falls in love with a Kashmiri tour guide named Rehan, played by Aamir Khan. The film’s soundtrack features several Sufi-inspired songs, including “Chand Sifarish”, which incorporates Sufi poetry into its lyrics. The film supports and sympathizes with Rehan, who was a terrorist.

Another example of Sufism’s impact on Bollywood is the 2015 film “Bajirao Mastani”, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film tells the story of the legendary Hindu warrior Peshwa Bajirao. The film’s soundtrack features several Sufi-inspired songs, including “Aayat”, which is based on the poem “Aashiqana Qawwali” by Amir Khusro. It seems very strange, that a film about a great Peshwa by Hindawi Swarajya is full of Sufi themes.

Islam in the Appearance of Omnipresent Love

Sufi music has also had a significant impact on Bollywood, with many Bollywood films featuring Sufi-inspired songs. One of the most famous examples is the 2016 film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, directed by Karan Johar. The film’s soundtrack features several Sufi-inspired songs, including “Bulleya” and “Channa Mereya”, which incorporate Sufi poetry into their lyrics. Many Bollywood films, including “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”, “Rockstar” and “Tamasha”, have explored the theme of love as a spiritual journey, inspired by Sufi philosophy. “Rumi ne ek baar kaha tha, ki jiske dil mein mohabbat hai, usko sirf ek baar zakhm milega” – from the movie “Rockstar”

This dialogue is a quote from the Sufi poet Rumi. The dialogue reflects the Sufi philosophy of love making it a farce in reality. The recent so-called Blockbuster, Brahmastra, which depicts a astra– Verse inspired by ancient Bharat. But actually, the movie was originally scripted to be based on the philosophy of Jalaluddin Rumis. However, the end of the film was on the same lime. The film hails love as the ultimate weapon in the world. A Bollywood movie these days is totally incomplete without a Sufi tadka.

Successful Sufi Formula

How the use of the Sufi formula became an essential idea for Urdu?

Love for Sufism stems from non-acceptance of Sanatan values. We can trace how the Hindi film industry has changed course over the years. From Raja Harishchandra in Pathan this trail is interesting.

Mughal-e-Azam (directed by K.Asif, 1960) and mother india (Mehboob Khan, 1957), which are considered the jewels of Bollywood.

These films are the breakthroughs in transforming the cultural patterns followed in the film industry. Such films set the agenda of a secular India promising to glorify what was filthy. Rather, demonize what was pure and truthful. These films have such a lasting impression on Indian audiences that we ignore to witness what is shown. From the beginning, as viewers, we began to respect the filmmaker’s creative freedom. But in the name of creative freedom, Bollywood has openly backed the agendas. In Mughal-e-Azam while Akbar has a Sufi side that bows to Salim Chisti. In Mother India, the poor woman is abused by a Lalaji adorning a shikha; representing the evil Hindu upper class!

Mild Islamic influence

Sufism comes as a savior from this cultural and moral depravity according to Bollywood. Because Bharat for these Islamic– The Marxist cabal is uncivilized and filled with unpleasant Hindu ideals. The Kshatriyas are thieves and Field cabbage is the deity of evil. This enhancement supplanted a void of good characters. To fill this void, the idea of ​​love and mysticism insinuates itself with Sufism.

Henceforth, Sufism gave way to the proper mask of Islam. This makes Dargahs soothing places to revive people from a depressing life, but temples are the perfect place to challenge the Ishwar. The atrocities we face in life are due to Bhagwanwhile two And case are because of Allah Ka Karam. This soft-Islamic approach to Bollywood has played a well-designed game in pushing back the realities of Islamic brutalities on Hindus.

We forget that the Sufis broke countless temples in Bharat and converted Hindus to Islam. Chamundi Temple, Mamaleshwar Temple, Bhuteshwar Temple and many more were destroyed because of the Sufis.

Conclusion

This systematic acquisition of Sufism in the everyday life of Indians has experienced a surge with Bollywood fever. So when the generation after the 1980s completely forged the truth and adopted Bollywood as their model. Then, Sufism imposed itself as the ideal solution to all problems. But, at this point, it becomes imperative to revive what is deliberately lost. Therefore, Hindus should utilize the repository of information and dismantle Urduwood agendas as soon as possible.

