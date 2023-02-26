Entertainment
Bollywood and the Sufi Coalition – The Jaipur Dialogues
Apparently, Sufism has had a profound impact on Bollywood, influencing everything from the themes explored in films to the music and poetry used in soundtracks. Bollywood’s fascination with Sufism reflects the enduring influence of the Sufi branch of Islam on Indian culture and art. But the real question is, is the fascination right? Does it make the Bharat film industry and culture inclusive? Let’s explore why adding Sufism is a successful socio-cultural formula for Bollywood. And why did he bring irreversible socio-psychological perversion and ignorance?
Bollywood wears Sufi Jama
One of the most famous Bollywood films that incorporates Sufi themes is the 2006 film “Fanaa”, directed by Kunal Kohli. The film tells the story of a young woman named Zooni, played by Kajol, who falls in love with a Kashmiri tour guide named Rehan, played by Aamir Khan. The film’s soundtrack features several Sufi-inspired songs, including “Chand Sifarish”, which incorporates Sufi poetry into its lyrics. The film supports and sympathizes with Rehan, who was a terrorist.
Another example of Sufism’s impact on Bollywood is the 2015 film “Bajirao Mastani”, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film tells the story of the legendary Hindu warrior Peshwa Bajirao. The film’s soundtrack features several Sufi-inspired songs, including “Aayat”, which is based on the poem “Aashiqana Qawwali” by Amir Khusro. It seems very strange, that a film about a great Peshwa by Hindawi Swarajya is full of Sufi themes.
Islam in the Appearance of Omnipresent Love
Sufi music has also had a significant impact on Bollywood, with many Bollywood films featuring Sufi-inspired songs. One of the most famous examples is the 2016 film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, directed by Karan Johar. The film’s soundtrack features several Sufi-inspired songs, including “Bulleya” and “Channa Mereya”, which incorporate Sufi poetry into their lyrics. Many Bollywood films, including “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”, “Rockstar” and “Tamasha”, have explored the theme of love as a spiritual journey, inspired by Sufi philosophy. “Rumi ne ek baar kaha tha, ki jiske dil mein mohabbat hai, usko sirf ek baar zakhm milega” – from the movie “Rockstar”
This dialogue is a quote from the Sufi poet Rumi. The dialogue reflects the Sufi philosophy of love making it a farce in reality. The recent so-called Blockbuster, Brahmastra, which depicts a astra– Verse inspired by ancient Bharat. But actually, the movie was originally scripted to be based on the philosophy of Jalaluddin Rumis. However, the end of the film was on the same lime. The film hails love as the ultimate weapon in the world. A Bollywood movie these days is totally incomplete without a Sufi tadka.
Successful Sufi Formula
How the use of the Sufi formula became an essential idea for Urdu?
Love for Sufism stems from non-acceptance of Sanatan values. We can trace how the Hindi film industry has changed course over the years. From Raja Harishchandra in Pathan this trail is interesting.
Mughal-e-Azam (directed by K.Asif, 1960) and mother india (Mehboob Khan, 1957), which are considered the jewels of Bollywood.
These films are the breakthroughs in transforming the cultural patterns followed in the film industry. Such films set the agenda of a secular India promising to glorify what was filthy. Rather, demonize what was pure and truthful. These films have such a lasting impression on Indian audiences that we ignore to witness what is shown. From the beginning, as viewers, we began to respect the filmmaker’s creative freedom. But in the name of creative freedom, Bollywood has openly backed the agendas. In Mughal-e-Azam while Akbar has a Sufi side that bows to Salim Chisti. In Mother India, the poor woman is abused by a Lalaji adorning a shikha; representing the evil Hindu upper class!
Mild Islamic influence
Sufism comes as a savior from this cultural and moral depravity according to Bollywood. Because Bharat for these Islamic– The Marxist cabal is uncivilized and filled with unpleasant Hindu ideals. The Kshatriyas are thieves and Field cabbage is the deity of evil. This enhancement supplanted a void of good characters. To fill this void, the idea of love and mysticism insinuates itself with Sufism.
Henceforth, Sufism gave way to the proper mask of Islam. This makes Dargahs soothing places to revive people from a depressing life, but temples are the perfect place to challenge the Ishwar. The atrocities we face in life are due to Bhagwanwhile two And case are because of Allah Ka Karam. This soft-Islamic approach to Bollywood has played a well-designed game in pushing back the realities of Islamic brutalities on Hindus.
We forget that the Sufis broke countless temples in Bharat and converted Hindus to Islam. Chamundi Temple, Mamaleshwar Temple, Bhuteshwar Temple and many more were destroyed because of the Sufis.
Conclusion
This systematic acquisition of Sufism in the everyday life of Indians has experienced a surge with Bollywood fever. So when the generation after the 1980s completely forged the truth and adopted Bollywood as their model. Then, Sufism imposed itself as the ideal solution to all problems. But, at this point, it becomes imperative to revive what is deliberately lost. Therefore, Hindus should utilize the repository of information and dismantle Urduwood agendas as soon as possible.
The references-
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thejaipurdialogues.com/bollywood/bollywood-and-sufi-coalition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in Christchurch
- No. 2 Women’s Swimming and Diving wins Big 12 Championship
- Sofia Vergara dazzles in a bodycon dress for a major announcement
- No. 8 Ohio State swept by No. 1 Minnesota, set course for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
- Pop-up women’s fashion store to open in Penarth
- ISU women’s tennis falls 5-2 to Xavier in first game of the weekend | Sport
- Download Robot Room Cleaner TENOKE for free
- Go Over The Edge TENOKE Free Download
- Kim Kardashian Takes Milan by Storm in Bodycon Snakeskin Dress
- Where and when might the next major earthquakes occur?
- Download Bumblebee Little Bee Adventure TENOKE game for free
- China to host Belarusian leader, raising concerns over Ukraine