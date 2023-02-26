Madhuri Dixit Says Marriage to Shriram Nene Was Difficult | Bollywood





Actress Madhuri Dixit opened up about her journey as a doctor’s wife. Speaking on her husband’s YouTube channel, Dr Shriram Nene, Madhuri said: “It’s hard because of the time you have to keep. Whether it’s day and night and call schedules, sometimes your call every other day, sometimes you’re maybe skipping a day and you’re on call.” (Also Read | Madhuri Dixit’s Husband, The Dr Nene, writes an emotional message for her mother who has degeneration) She continued, It’s hard because you’re the one taking care of the kids, taking them to school, picking them up and stuff like that. Also, schedules, maybe something big is going on but you’re not there, because you’re in the hospital treating someone else. Sometimes I can be sick and you have to take care of someone else. These are the things. The actor also said, “But I guess it’s also very encouraging and I’ve always been so proud of you because every time I saw you so concerned about the patients you’re caring for or fight for their rights…I know in heart of heart, you are a very good person.In a couple, it is important to know your partner. Madhuri called their marriage a beautiful trip. She added: We’ve always had this partnership where we looked after each other and made sure the kids were always taken care of, always felt loved and cared for. There are times when it’s hard, but there are times when we know everything we do in life is for the good and it’s something we both want.” Speaking about his life after marriage, the actor added: After my marriage, I lived my life because we went out, we traveled a lot and we did a lot of adventure sports that I never had. previously practiced. It just enriched my life and made me a better person. It also gave me a flight of fancy at times. Speaking of his wife, Sriram said: Having a supportive spouse like this, who loves you and cares for you no matter what, is essential for the journey. We both have very challenging careers. Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She moved to the United States and lived there for over a decade. The couple’s first son, Arin, was born in 2003 and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005. Madhuri was recently seen in Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. The film premiered exclusively on Prime Video. Besides Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat.

