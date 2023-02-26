17 Years of Taxi No 9211: How this John Abraham-Nana Patekar star made life HELL for a student in Mumbai : Bollywood News





comedy thriller,Taxi No. 9211, came out this very day, 17 years ago. Starring John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Sameera Reddy and Sonali Kulkarni, it tells the story of a wealthy man whose life is turned into hell by a taxi driver one day when he risks losing all his wealth. It was directed by Milan Luthria and worked through performances, hit music and strong writing. At the box office, it was a decent hit, collecting Rs. 19.58 crores in its runtime. 17 Years of Taxi No 9211: How This John Abraham-Nana Patekar Star Made Life HELL For A Student In Mumbai OnTaxi No. 9211s 17th birthday, we bring you an interesting anecdote of how this Milan Luthria director made life hell for a young girl in Mumbai. In the film, Jai Mittal (John Abraham) searches for Raghav Shastri (Nana Patekar) after the latter steals his locker key. Raghav refuses to give the key to Jai as he is angry with him. With no other option, Jai reaches Raghavs house and asks his wife Sunita (Sonali Kulkarni) to share Raghavs phone number. This is when Sunita gives a cell phone number and incidentally it is that of a girl named Nessy John who was then a class 11 student in Mumbai. Believe it or not, several viewers wrote down the cell phone number and started calling Nessy, hoping that Nana Patekar aka Raghav Shastri would pick up the phone. Some viewers texted Raghav Shastri,clothes of of to Nessy! According to a report in a tabloid a week after the release, Nessy received nearly 90 calls from moviegoers and her phone started ringing ahead of the release, that too paid previews. Unfortunately, a few viewers made objectionable comments when they heard a girl’s voice on the other end of the call. She and her mother decided not to sue the producers ofTaxi No. 9211because they wanted to avoid getting entangled in legal issues. Later, when director Milan Luthria heard about Nessy Johns’ misfortunes, he apologized and regretted using an actual cell phone number. Often filmmakers make sure to use a dummy number to avoid such problems. The TV show CID, for example, has always had numbers that start with 1. Some movies also show characters rattling off cellphone numbers that only have 9 digits. In Hollywood for several years the numbers would start with 555. Universal Studios had brought the rights to a number which they used in several movies likeMunich(2005),The Adjustment Office(2011),Definitely maybe(2008) etc. A source said: In Bollywood, some filmmakers have shared the numbers of one of their crew members in the film, with their consent. They are warned that they will receive hundreds of calls and messages. Many years ago, a popular actor gave his office landline number in his comedy film Slice of Life. Returning toTaxi No. 9211, this writer checked out who Raghav Shastris’ real life number belongs to these days. According to a caller ID app, the current owner of the number is none other than Nana Patekar! And that’s not all. The taxi service is also mentioned above its name! Let it be a prank made by someTaxi No. 9211fan or if Nana Patekar bought this number and also started a taxi service, we can’t say! Read also : John Abraham on Pathaan entering Rs. 500 crore club: Landmark moment not only for the team but also for the Hindi film industry More pages: Taxi Number 9211 Box Office Collection, Taxi Number 9211 Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

