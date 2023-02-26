



Harry Potter actor Luna Lovegood doubles down on his defense against JK Rowling Harry Potter actress Luna Lovegood, Evanna Lynch, doubles down on her defense of JK Rowling, wishing critics would show her more grace and listen.



Evanna Lynch, best known for playing the eccentric Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding series writer JK Rowling. Prompted by comments Rowling originally made online in 2020, the author has since come under fire for disparaging the transgender community. At the time, Lynch joined her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in calling out Rowling’s callousness about it on social media. VIDEO OF THE DAY Recently, Lynch spoke with The Telegraph about the ongoing backlash Rowling continues to face. Suggesting that while she has great compassion for transgender people, she is shocked by the level of criticism directed at the author. She wants people to let Rowling go and listen to her. Check out his comments below: “I was very naive when I was dragged into this conversation. I didn’t even know there were two sides. I had a view of good and evil. I have compassion for both sides I know what it was like being a teenager who hated my body so much I wanted to get out of my skin, so I have great compassion for trans people and don’t want to add to their pain. to have a conversation. If you put me in a room with one of my doctors who’s treated me in the past, ooh, I’d start. Like, I’d like to shout and shout names. I also think he is important that JK Rowling amplified the voice of the detransitioners. I had this urge to say, “Let’s all stop talking about it”, and I think I’m probably a little braver now to have uncomfortable conversations… I just felt his character was always about standing up for the most vulnerable members of society. The problem is that there is disagreement over who is more vulnerable. I wish people would give him more grace and listen to him.” Related: Harry Potter 9 Can Retcon Rowling’s Silly Post-Hogwarts Stake

What the Rowling controversy means for the future of the Harry Potter franchise While the ongoing conversation about Rowling’s comments and the impact they had on the transgender community is complex and nuanced, it has already affected Harry Potterthe reputation of. While the recent COVID-19 pandemic ultimately proved a boon for many authors, with the period reflecting record sales numbers, Rowling’s own sales lagged well behind the rest of the industry. Meanwhile, Rowling’s once-dedicated fanbase has begun to dwindle significantly to part with the author’s seemingly anti-trans statements. More recently, the backlash surrounding Rowling has also resulted in the recent release of the Hogwarts Legacy video game. With calls for a global boycott of the game ahead of its release, Warner Bros. Games even tried to distance itself from the author and categorically stated that Hogwarts Legacy “is not a new JK Rowling story”. The game would also feature the franchise’s first trans character, a bartender at The Three Broomsticks. All of this ongoing debate doesn’t seem to have brought Warner Bros. to guess about possible future collaborations with Rowling. Late last year, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav has declared his desire to do “ssomething with JK on Harry Potter in the future”, and rumors of a possible film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child currently prevail. However, it was also reported that the Wizarding World franchise died following the Rowling controversy and fantastic beasts series‘ disappointing performance. Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the infamous Harry Potter the author doesn’t seem to be settling down anytime soon, despite stars like Lynch calling for less incendiary dialogue. More: The Harry Potter Movies Cut A Lucius Malfoy Story (And Ruin A Grand Plan) Source: The Telegraph

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/harry-potter-jk-rowling-defense-luna-lovegood-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

