After Naatu Naatu, actor Pak Hania Aamir dances to Bijlee Bijlee, Current Laga | Bollywood

After her dance performance to Naatu Naatu from Telugu movie RRR went viral, Hania Aamir put up more videos of her dancing with other guests at her friend’s wedding. The Pakistani actor, dressed in a golden sharara outfit and sneakers, has also danced effortlessly to several other Indian songs including Bijlee Bijlee, Current Laga and Koi Mil Laga. Fans from India and Pakistan commented on her post. (Also read: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR song Naatu Naatu at a wedding. Show)

Sharing several photos of herself and dancing videos on Instagram, Hania wrote, “Shendi dump. Cheers to my favorite dance partner @nayelwajahat (man dancing emoji).” The actor first showcased her viral dance to the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu and also revealed new videos of herself dancing with others to Harrdy Sandhu’s song Bijlee Bijlee. She has also danced to Current Laga by Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Nai Jaana by Neha Bhasin and Koi Mil Gaya by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

In Nai Jaana, Hania can also be seen bringing the bride to the dance floor. In all the dances, Hania enthusiastically nails all the hook steps with ease. The actor was dressed in a gold sharara outfit which she paired with white sneakers. Her hair was tied in a long braid and adorned with flowers.

Indian and Pakistani fans commented on her dances at the wedding. Indian fans also shared the love across the border. One fan shared, “Petition for hania aamir to be invited to every wedding.” They also added, “YOU ARE THE LIFE OF PARTYYYY HANIA AAMIR.” Another asked, “Why don’t we have a friend like Hania Aamir.” Another fan commented, “How Hania has fun is everything.”

Hania has been acting in TV and film in Urdu since 2016. She is known for her work in the films Janaan (2016), Na Maloom Afraad 2 (2017) and Parwaaz Hai Junoon (2018). She was last seen in the movie Parde Mein Rehne Do last year and is currently appearing in the serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha as Maheer.