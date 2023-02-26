Censorship or context? Australian book industry struggles to refresh outdated classics | Australian books

JIt announces this week that some works by best-selling children’s author Roald Dahl will be edited to remove language deemed offensive and the eventual decision to keep the original versions in print has sparked a global debate about editing classic texts to reflect the contemporary values.

Under the changes, descriptions such as fat for Charlie and Augustus Gloop Chocolate Shops were replaced with huge ones, prompting a furious backlash and accusations of nonsensical censorship.

In Australia, the industry has long struggled over how to deal with books deemed obsolete, with high schools decolonizing their collections, audiobook producers publishing classics and booksellers pushing for content warnings.

Education professor at the University of Technology Sydney Rosemary Johnston said Australia has a history of publishing children’s books, including Mary Grant Bruce’s Billabong books, which have been edited to remove controversial depictions indigenous peoples and Chinese and Irish immigrants.

They reflected the racist attitudes of their day, Johnston said. In England, Enid Blyton was also censored due to various attitudes in these.

Johnston said it was not easy to answer the question of whether older books should be edited.

It’s really nuanced, she said. We want that freedom of expression and maintain integrity, but we don’t want to post anything dangerous that would impact a child’s life.

The other issue was trying to preserve the relevance of many books that disappear if they lose relevance to social expectations, she said.

Sarah Bacaller runs audiobook production company Voices of Today and said she would consider a text on a case-by-case basis.

What we often do is put a disclaimer at the beginning that some of the ideas in this book don’t fit contemporary sensibilities. That’s one way to deal with it, Bacaller said.

Sometimes we omit parts, but put in the description that it was edited for contemporary sensibilities.

Recordings of Seven Little Australians by Ethel Turner, My Brilliant Career by Miles Franklin and a short story by Dorothy Wall, who wrote Blinky Bill, have all been edited due to their depiction of First Nations Australians, she said. declared.

If it doesn’t impact the overall narrative, we’ll definitely be looking to remove things, Bacaller said. If someone is going to listen to it, if they’re upset or offended, we don’t want it to have that effect.

At Melbourne’s beloved bookstore, Readings, the choices of children’s books suggested they were often savvy about outdated values.

The store’s children’s store manager, Dani Solomon, said a girl she spoke to recently was adamant that she didn’t want to read books where the girls weren’t doing anything fun.

Although there is a lot of talk about keeping derogatory language in children’s books in order to preserve our history and teach today’s children about our past wrongs, I think people don’t see the targets of derogatory language can also read the books and there are other ways to teach these lessons, Solomon says.

Solomon said she views the small change editing debate as relatively modern.

Considering that hundreds of years ago, stories were told orally and constantly changed and adapted depending on their audience. Overall, insisting that stories remain frozen in time, never evolving, is an unusual concept, she said.

Books deemed outdated can be used as useful tools, but should include disclaimers, she said.

I think a good compromise for books that don’t change might be a disclaimer at the start of the books, similar to the ones Warner Bros uses at the start of some of their cartoons, one that explains to the audience that attitudes and language are a reflection of their time and are not OK now.

In Victoria, several schools, including Northcote High and Aitken College, have decolonized their collections, said School Librarian Association of Victoria chief executive Susan La Marca.

This resulted in the removal of some non-fiction texts portraying colonization as peaceful, for example, but La Marca said it was not about banning the books.

There is a difference between collection development and censorship, La Marca said.

Were aware of designing a collection that is appropriate for the community it serves, in light of current standards.

Libraries have tried to keep nonfiction books up to date, but have often been limited by funding, she said.

Our role is not to collect one of everything or provide a diverse collection because we can’t let there not be enough funding, time or space. Our main role is to respond to the curriculum.

Australian School Library Association chair Natalie Otten said there was a big debate about how to teach context about controversial titles without offending.

Considering the context of when the material was first published can help learners think about the content and its relevance in today’s world, Otten said.

Rather than banning outdated books, they can be used as rich conversation tools with learners to highlight different perspectives and thoughts over time.