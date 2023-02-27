Last of Us actor Keivonn Woodward meets idol and Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin

The Last of Us actor Kevionn Woodard, who aspires to become the NHL’s first deaf black player, has met his idol and Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin.

Woodard, who hails from Prince George’s County, Maryland, spent all day Friday with Ovechkin, 37, and the Capitals after the organization learned the young star was a hockey fanatic.

This included a tour of the team facility and practice rink, where Woodard scored twice in practice against Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren. Striker Nicolas Aube-Kubel has also prepared for the youngster’s visit.

In the team locker room, Woodard taught Ovechkin how to say his nickname “Ovi” in American Sign Language (ASL). The Russian, second to Wayne Gretzky in all-time goals, then presented an autographed hockey stick to Woodard.

“Oh, that’s so cool,” Woodard said through an ASL interpreter. I can not believe it. It’s one of my dreams.

Woodard also met recently retired and former Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly, who is just one of 11 black players who have represented the organization.

Both Smith-Pelly and Woodard attended Saturday’s Capitals game against the New York Rangers. The pair were involved in the face-off during the ‘Celebrating Black History’ pre-game celebrations.

The Capitals ended up beating Rangers 6-3 in what was the team’s 29th victory this season.

Woodard was celebrated during the ‘Rising Stars’ moment of the game along with other young hockey players.

In October, the Capitals awarded a $10,000 grant to the Bowie Hockey Club in Maryland, where Woodard plays.

The franchise was chosen based on its “missions and impact on diversity in hockey, as well as its plans to use funding to further advance diversity, equity and inclusion in sport” .

Part of the grant was even used to support Woodard’s dream of turning professional by providing him with an ASL interpreter and special hockey equipment.

Besides his recent appearance on the hugely popular drama TV series The Last of Us, Woodard has also starred in “Fractal” and “Seeds of Hope: The Andrew Jackson Foster Story.”