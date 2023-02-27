Jonathan Majors on his meteoric rise through HollywoodExBulletin

Entertainment
Actor Jonathan Majors has arrived.
He’s in not one, but three films released this year so far.
He plays Kang in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the new villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He plays the role of Damian Anderson opposite Michael B. Jordan in the third part of the Creed franchise, and portrayed the goofy bodybuilder named Killian Maddox in Dreams Magazine a drama that premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews. The film was recently picked up by Searchlight Pictures.
Jonathan Majors caught the eye after appearing in the independent film San Francisco’s Last Black Manwhich was followed by a series of roles, including Atticus Freeman in the hit HBO series Lovecraft Country lands him an Emmy nomination in 2021 and Nat Love in the Netflix western The more they fall.
In an interview with NPR, the 33-year-old Texas native said his introduction to acting came in the form of an acting class he was forced to take after getting into trouble at school. Acting has been his goal ever since.
Nickolai Hammar/NPR
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Interview Highlights
On his way to action
The spoken word has always been a big part of my life, whether it’s the Bible, my mother is a pastor. We are from the South and as everyone from the South knows, prayer is an integral part of our culture. I listened to my grandfather telling stories on his couch. Singing was a big thing. The church…and also living in the neighborhood where I lived, apartment complexes, hearing people’s eagerness with the language. It’s my culture. This is how we operate.
One thing led to another, and then it led me to google one night, “what’s the best acting school for adults?” The usual suspects have appeared. Yale [University] was one of them and it’s been the hustle and bustle ever since.
Nickolai Hammar/NPR
On how he chooses his roles
You talk about pressure. That’s how I choose a role; based on pressure. I look at him and I’m like, “Oh this is going to be difficult.” I’m going to hit the red zone in there. Dreams Magazine, can i be a bodybuilder? I remember reading the script and googling it, and thinking, “This is going to be impossible!” Even with Creed. You watch the movie Rocky, and you think man, this is so inspiring. But it can be daunting when you think [about how] you’re supposed to do this.
The complexity of a Damian Anderson [from Creed III]pressure from prisoners [and are] watch this movie. Anderson is based on a few folks, but for me the inspiration was really my stepfather. His name is Joe Young. We were called Mighty Joe Young. He was incarcerated for 15 years before becoming my stepfather. I get what the life of this ankle monitor is like. I understand how it feels when the probation officer comes to the crib. I saw him being misunderstood and judged, you know, and his yearnings, his deep longings for something bigger, that were put on hold because he was incarcerated. With Damian Anderson, I have the opportunity to write a love letter to my stepfather.
marvel studios
On what drew him to movies in which he plays the villain
I think it’s shadow exploration. There’s the hero side to you, that’s great, but we all have another side to ourselves, and that’s the shadow side. This is the part that has our deepest ambitions, our deepest motivations, our deepest desires. Lust is there, greed is there, hate is there. So to play characters who are already given such pejorative labels, but also to shine a light on that, it adds complexity to our human experience.
On how he juggles the physical demands of his recent roles in Creed III And Dreams Magazine
Transforming the body like this is a physical, spiritual and emotional transformation. It is a high mountain to climb because there is a standard of perfection. A bodybuilder looks like this. A boxer moves like that, fights like that, looks like that. It takes work. There are 2-hour workouts where you cry on the floor because your abs feel like they’ve stopped working. I remember we used to Creed there were days when I couldn’t feel my arms anymore.
On how he defines masculinity, after receiving online criticism from black people for his cover of Ebony magazine
It’s fluid. It’s balanced, isn’t it? There is strength and there is vulnerability. There is awareness, and then there is recognition of ignorance. It doesn’t matter how much you weigh or how much you bench press. That’s not the point. But, I hear my brothers. We fight and claw for every inch of positive news we get. I’m not afraid of this idea of black masculinity. I just live my life. I am a man. I’m black.
On his aspirations for the rest of his career
When young guys look at me like “I want to be like Jonathan Majors”, cool man! I try to be like someone else. I try to be like Sidney Poitier. I try to be like Denzel Washington. I try to be like Philip Seymour Hoffman. I really believe you are doing your best.
