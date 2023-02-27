CBS Announces James Cordens’ Late Late Show Series Will End With A Roar In April Chicago Tribune





James Cordens’ final night with The Late Late Show is a few months away and will include more fanfare than usual. CBS announced Friday that The Late Late Show with James Corden will air its final episode on April 27 at 12:37 a.m. ET. Ahead of the finale, which Corden says is bound to be emotional, CBS will air a prime-time special dedicated to the English comedians’ time behind the desk. The network will celebrate the incredible, groundbreaking impact James Corden has had on late-night television, the finale statement said. The Last Last Late Late Show will also air on April 27 at 10 p.m. CBS also revealed that the Tony winner will team up with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise for an epic musical performance during The Lion King at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. As the final day of The Late Late Shows approaches, more details about the special and guests joining the shows lineup will be revealed, CBS said. Corden announced he would be leaving the show in April 2022. I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I still want to love doing it, he told fans towards the top of an episode. And I really think a year from now will be a good time to move on and see what else there might be. Cordens’ move marked the first of many nightly reshuffles. In July 2022, TBS canceled Full Frontal starring Samantha Bee, and months later Trevor Noah announced his exit from The Daily Show. After The Late Late Shows series ended in April, CBS would fill the vacant timeslot with a reboot of the @midnight game show. Ahead of Cordens’ final episode, CBS said it would increase The Late Late Show’s audience size to accommodate fans who wish to catch a taping before the series ends. Corden made his debut as host of The Late Late Show in 2015, and has since gained popularity for his Carpool Karaoke segment and gone viral for several sketches, including this one. infamous cinderella waterfall. During its tenure, The Late Late Show won several Emmy Awards. Corden said last year that it might be best to get the fabrics ready for his final episode. There will be so many tears. Because it was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, really, he said. I never took this job for granted. Never. Not once.

