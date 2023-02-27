In mid-2020, Bollywood’s Saif Ali Khan had announced that he would publish his autobiography by 2021. But it is not out yet, even after two and a half years. In this context, a brief touch on his family information is made here, which many Indians may not know. All information is available in the public domain.

Saif Ali Khan is the son of famous Indian cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Begum Ayesha Sultan (Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore). Saif is a descendant of Nawab of Pataudi, a small princely state in British India (located in present-day Haryana), with only 52 square miles and 40 villages.

The princely state of Pataudi was established in 1804 by the British East India Company. Faiz Talab Khan, an Afghan mercenary of Pashtun ethnicity from Sarbani tribe of Kandahar, was the first Nawab of Pataudi. He aided the British East India Company in their battle to win against the Marathas in the Second Anglo-Maratha War and obtained the princely state of Pataudi as a reward. Nawab de Pataudi also actively aided the British in our First War of Independence (1857).

However, Saifs’ innate glamor and wealth are rooted from his paternal grandmother’s side in Bhopal. She was the younger daughter of Nawab of Bhopal. Bhopal was one of the great Muslim princely states of British India. Nawab of Bhopal was a strong supporter of Indian Muslim League and wanted to make Bhopal part of Pakistan. Nawab even sent his eldest daughter to Karachi during the partition and settled his family there.

Nawab of Bhopal, after failing to become part of Pakistan, declared Bhopal as an independent state. Civil unrest grew for Bhopal’s merger with India and many Hindu agitators were killed by the Nawabs’ police. Finally, on April 30, 1949, Sardar Patel forced the Nawab to sign the Treaty of Accession and Bhopal became part of India. So Saif Ali Khan’s Indianness came from Bhopal’s failure to become part of Pakistan or an independent state.

Pakistani ex-diplomat and former Foreign Secretary Shaharyar Khan and Pakistani ex-Major General Isfandiyar Ali Khan are first cousins ​​of Saifs’ father, respectively, on his mother’s and father’s side. While Shaharyar Khan is the son of Mansur Ali Khan’s mother’s elder sister, Isfandiyar Ali Khan is the son of Mansur Ali Khan’s paternal uncle, Sher Ali Khan.

Sher Ali Khan was the younger brother of Mansur Ali Khan’s father. He was an officer in the British Indian Army. Sher Ali Khan opted for Pakistan in 1947 and became a Major General in the Pakistan Army. After his retirement, Sher Ali Khan served as a Pakistani diplomat and also served as a federal minister in General Yahya Khan’s cabinet. So, Saif has a very deep connection with Pakistan.

It is said that Saifs grandfather Iftikar Ali Khan Pataudi after August 1947 did not migrate to Pakistan to pursue a cricket carrier in India. He was captain of the Indian cricket team which toured England in 1946 and even played Test cricket for England in the early 1930s. But the enormous wealth of Bhopal’s father-in-law, who n had no son, also played an important role in his stay in India.

Saif kept his son’s name from his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan Timur to prick the Indians. Timur the lame was a Muslim Turk, who invaded and devastated North India in 1398. Once in an interview, when Saif Ali Khan was asked about music, he replied that the best music he had heard was the verses of the Koran recited by his paternal grandmother in Bhopal.

Although Saif Ali Khan’s mother is Bengali, his maternal grandmother was Assamese. I wonder if Saif had ever heard an Assamese musical Bar-go of the 15-16 century Assamese polymath Dev Shankar of his maternal grandmother. Mamabari (in Bengali) or Nanihal (in Hindi/Urdu) holds a very dear place in the mind of every Indian. Let’s see what Saif writes about his Nanihal in Kolkata in his autobiography.

Saif Ali Khan’s maternal side teams up with Hindu reformist Brahmo Samaj of the famous Tagore family of Bengal. But his paternal side joins him to the puritanical and narrow-minded Muslim good hadith Sect. Saif’s ancestor came from Afghanistan and in his complex lineage, Saif preferred to identify with the Afghan Muslim identity (with a connection to Pakistan) in his psychological framework. Saif is closer to his fathers Nanihal and not his Nanihal.

Saif has nothing to be proud of India and so he foolishly said that there was no India before the arrival of the British. His semi-literacy and his anti-Indian DNA did not know that even the Greeks, as early as the 5th century BC, called India the Bend. But Pakistan-linked Muslim fundamentalist Saif Ali Khan doesn’t care about facts.

And the Islamo-leftist Bollywood-Urduwood nautanki continues.